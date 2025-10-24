NCJAR Volunteers Join Habitat for Humanity to Build Homes and Hope in Rockaway, NJ

NCJAR volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity in Rockaway, NJ, on Oct 17, 2025, to help build safe, affordable homes for families in need.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17, 2025, nine dedicated members of the North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) volunteered their time and talent at the Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity job site in Rockaway, New Jersey.The volunteer group — Diana Bustamante, Viviana Cruz, Robin Dora, Marrie-Rose Garbacz, Douglass Gillespie, Dionne Harris-Jackman, Scott Leifer, Kirk Smith, and Yvonne Sanford — spent the day assisting with the construction of safe and affordable housing for families in need.“Realtors are deeply connected to the communities they serve,” said Jeffrey Jones, NCJAR 2025 President. “Our members don’t just help people find homes—they help build them. We are incredibly proud of our volunteers for dedicating their time and energy to such a meaningful cause.”Throughout the day, NCJAR volunteers worked together on various projects at the construction site, contributing to Habitat’s mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Their teamwork and compassion made a tangible impact on the lives of future homeowners.NCJAR has long been committed to community outreach and philanthropy, with members regularly participating in local service projects, fundraisers, and housing initiatives. The partnership with Habitat for Humanity continues to strengthen that commitment and highlight the vital role REALTORSplay in supporting neighborhoods across New Jersey.About NCJAR:North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) is the largest local REALTORassociation in New Jersey, serving members across Essex, Morris, Passaic, and Union counties. NCJAR is dedicated to promoting professionalism, protecting property rights, and supporting community initiatives that strengthen the neighborhoods where members live and work.About Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity:Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with volunteers and future homeowners to build affordable housing for families in need. Their mission is to create safe, decent, and affordable homes, building hope and stability in communities throughout New Jersey.

