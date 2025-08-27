NCJAR and the Metropolitan Builders & Contractors Association Announce Real Estate Summit 2025

Real Estate Summit 2025

NCJAR & Metropolitan Builders present the Real Estate Summit 2025 on Sept 25, 10AM–2:30PM at County College of Morris.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) and the Metropolitan Builders and Contractors Association of New Jersey are proud to present the Real Estate Summit 2025, scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM at the County College of Morris This premier event will unite real estate professionals, industry leaders, and policy influencers for a day of insight, connection, and leadership. Attendees will engage in in-depth presentations and discussions focused on the future of real estate in New Jersey, exploring housing trends, legislative updates, capital markets, and the impact of election-driven policy changes.“Real estate is at the heart of New Jersey’s economy and communities,” said 2025 NCJAR President Jeff Jones. “The Real Estate Summit 2025 is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and connections they need to navigate an evolving market and continue leading the industry forward.”The program will include dynamic sessions on the economic outlook for housing and advocacy, developments in Trenton, commercial real estate trends, buying in today’s world, and the role of the upcoming governor's election in shaping housing policy. Featured speakers include Ken Wingert of the National Association of Home Builders, Jeff Kolakowski of the New Jersey Builders Association, Doug Tomson of New Jersey Realtors, and Dominic Carlucci of CMG Home Loans, with additional special guest speakers, Dale Caldwell and James Gannon.The day will begin with registration and a continental breakfast at 10:00 AM, followed by a series of expert-led presentations, closing remarks, and a networking lunch. The event will conclude at 2:30 PM.Registration is $35 per person, with limited seating available. Given the high level of interest, the event is expected to sell out. The Real Estate Summit 2025 is generously sponsored by Debra Jo Sheard of Xpert Home Lending.For more information or to register, please visit www.ncjar.com or contact NCJAR at info@ncjar.com.About NCJARNorth Central Jersey Association of Realtors(NCJAR) is the largest local Realtorassociation in New Jersey, dedicated to providing its members with advocacy, education, and resources to support success in the real estate industry.About the Metropolitan Builders & Contractors Association of New JerseyThe Metropolitan Builders & Contractors Association of New Jersey is committed to supporting builders, contractors, and industry professionals through advocacy, networking, and education.

