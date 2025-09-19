North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) Hosts Inspiring 2025 Annual Meeting

NCJAR 2025 Annual Membership Meeting

NCJAR’s 2025 Annual Meeting inspired members with Jared James, key updates, and awards, highlighting growth, leadership, and member achievements.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) welcomed members to The Westin Governor Morris for its 2025 Annual Meeting, a morning filled with motivation, milestones, and recognition of outstanding achievements.The highlight of the event was a keynote presentation by Jared James, a nationally recognized real estate coach and speaker known for his candid, high-energy delivery. James challenged attendees to shift their perspective from dwelling on the “market shift” to focusing on how they themselves can adapt and thrive in today’s real estate environment. He described the current climate as a “pro’s market,” one that rewards professionals who remain sharp, consistent, and committed to being the trusted experts their clients need. Through humor, relatable stories, and practical strategies, he energized the audience with tools they could implement immediately to sharpen their focus, strengthen their systems, and build sustainable, predictable businesses.The annual meeting also served as a platform to announce important association updates and milestones. Members adopted newly improved bylaws and approved the 2026 leadership slate, ensuring NCJAR’s continued growth and strong governance. In a well-received announcement, members learned that NCJAR dues will increase by only $1 in 2026, a reflection of the association’s ongoing commitment to affordability and value.Celebrating excellence remained a central part of the gathering. NCJAR proudly recognized Bill Flagg as NAR Fair Housing Champion, Michael Pennisi as REALTORof the Year, and Brian Martinez as Rookie of the Year. Galileo Shaya was honored as Affiliate of the Year, while Jeff Jones and Carol Tangorra were celebrated with the prestigious REALTOREmeritus status for their longstanding dedication to the profession.Adding a statewide perspective, Doug Tomson, CEO of New Jersey REALTORS, provided timely insights on advocacy, legislative priorities, and initiatives impacting REALTORSacross the state. His remarks reinforced the importance of collective action and strong representation in shaping the future of real estate in New Jersey.Members also enjoyed connecting with colleagues over a hearty networking breakfast, creating opportunities to share experiences, celebrate achievements, and prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.The 2025 Annual Meeting underscored that success in real estate is not about waiting for the market to change—it is about adapting, innovating, and leading with professionalism. With inspiring insights from Jared James, governance milestones, and recognition of outstanding members, NCJAR is well-positioned to thrive into 2026 and beyond.

