Nutraland USA Announces Expanded Vegan.org Certification as Clinical Research Advances

Certification Milestone and Ongoing Research Investment Align with Growing Demand for Plant-Based, Science-Backed Ingredients

We’re proud to pair trusted third-party certifications with ongoing research to deliver plant-based ingredients that meet the evolving expectations of formulators and consumers alike.” — Dr. Gene Bruno, CSO, Nutraland

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of plant-based, science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, today announced the addition of several branded ingredients to its Vegan.org (Vegan Action) Certified portfolio, alongside the initiation of new randomized controlled clinical trials supporting key ingredients within its portfolio.

Among the newly certified ingredients are Somato® Tomato Extract Powder and Miricell™ Rice Germ Extract, two of Nutraland’s most actively researched branded ingredients. Somato® is a tomato fruit extract standardized to naturally occurring phytomelatonin and is formulated for sleep and mood-related applications, while Miricell™ is a rice germ extract standardized to polyamines, including spermidine, with applications in healthy aging and cellular health.

Both ingredients are currently the subject of newly initiated randomized controlled trials (RCTs) designed to further confirm safety and tolerability while assessing functional outcomes in human subjects, with enrollment expected to begin shortly after the new year. These studies build upon Nutraland’s existing scientific and analytical foundation and reflect the company’s continued investment in ingredient-level research.

“Vegan certification is an important milestone for Nutraland and a meaningful signal of transparency for our customers,” said Dr. Gene Bruno, CSO of Nutraland USA. “We’re proud to pair trusted third-party certifications with ongoing research to deliver plant-based ingredients that meet the evolving expectations of formulators and consumers alike.”

In addition to Somato® and Miricell™, Nutraland’s Vegan.org Certified portfolio now also includes NutraFolate™ Calcium Folinate Pentahydrate, NutraFolate™ Calcium L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate, and Vegadelight® Organic Vegan Vitamin D3 Powder, supporting a broad range of plant-based formulation needs.

Vegan.org certification verifies that ingredients are free from animal-derived components and animal testing and meet strict standards for vegan integrity throughout production.

For more information about Nutraland USA’s certified vegan ingredients and ongoing research initiatives, visit www.nutralandusa.com.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

