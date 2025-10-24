B&B Optometry Raises Awareness for Diabetic Eye Disease This November

We can often detect early signs of diabetes or other systemic conditions long before patients experience any visual symptoms.” — Dr. Seth Bernstein

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month, B&B Optometry is urging the community to take proactive steps in protecting their vision through early detection and regular comprehensive eye exams. With diabetes affecting more than 38 million Americans, eye doctors at B&B Optometry are highlighting the critical connection between diabetes and vision health.“Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in adults,” said Dr. Seth Bernstein, optometrist at B&B Optometry. “The good news is that with early diagnosis and proper eye care, many cases of diabetic eye disease can be managed or even prevented.”Understanding Diabetic Eye DiseaseDiabetic eye disease refers to a group of vision complications that affect people with diabetes, including diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema (DME), cataracts, and glaucoma. These conditions often develop without noticeable symptoms in the early stages, making annual dilated eye exams essential for early detection and treatment.According to the National Eye Institute, more than 1 in 3 people with diabetes show signs of diabetic retinopathy, yet many are unaware of it until irreversible damage has occurred. Symptoms can include blurred vision, dark spots, or vision loss, but by that time, significant changes to the retina may have already taken place.A Focus on Prevention and Early DetectionDuring November, B&B Optometry is educating patients and the public about the importance of routine eye care and blood sugar management as key strategies for maintaining healthy vision. The practice offers advanced retinal imaging and diabetic eye exams that allow for early identification of changes in the retina before symptoms appear.“Eye exams aren’t just about seeing clearly. They’re about seeing what’s happening inside the eye,” added Dr. Bernstein. “We can often detect early signs of diabetes or other systemic conditions long before patients experience any visual symptoms.”B&B Optometry encourages individuals living with diabetes and those at risk to schedule a comprehensive eye exam this November. With state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and compassionate care, the clinic remains committed to preserving vision and empowering patients through education.Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Corona office at (951)736-2020, the Yorba Linda office at (714) 777-7867, or visiting https://bboptometry.com/ About B&B OptometryFor over 35 years, B&B Optometry has been dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality vision care for families in [City/Community Name]. The clinic offers a full range of services, including comprehensive eye exams, diabetic eye care, contact lens fittings, and treatment for ocular diseases, all with a focus on prevention, technology, and community wellness.

