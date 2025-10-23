State Secretary Grašič at the Berlin Process Summit on security and European perspective of the Western Balkans

SLOVENIA, October 23 - In her address, State Secretary Grašič emphasised that security today is not only about conflict prevention; it also rests on strong institutions, good governance, resilient societies and a credible European perspective. Slovenia believes that EU enlargement is one of the most effective ways of achieving lasting peace and stability. Therefore, Slovenia supports a faster, merit-based enlargement process, grounded in high standards and the consistent implementation of reforms.

Slovenia shares the vision of the Bled Pledge, which foresees the accession of Western Balkan countries to the European Union by the end of the decade. Given the current geopolitical context, Slovenia is striving to keep the region high on the EU agenda. The State Secretary highlighted Slovenia's joint initiative with Italy, Germany and Austria to simplify the enlargement process, as well as the Slovenian-German initiative to introduce qualified majority voting in the EU Council when deciding on intermediate steps in the enlargement process – such as opening negotiating chapters – with the aim of making the process more effective, predictable, credible and dynamic.

Reconciliation and good neighbourly relations remain essential, as does progress in the Belgrade–Pristina dialogue and the resolution of outstanding bilateral issues. Closer integration of the region ahead of full EU membership is equally important – for example, through the creation of a common regional market and gradual integration with the EU.

In light of contemporary risks, State Secretary Grašič also emphasised the importance of cyber resilience and of supporting regional cooperation in this field. Slovenia, France and Montenegro are jointly advancing such cooperation through the establishment of the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre in Podgorica.

She underlined that the Berlin Process remains a key political instrument for turning commitments into tangible results and reaffirmed that Slovenia will continue to be a dedicated partner. The meetings within the Berlin Process aim to keep EU enlargement with the Western Balkans high on the European agenda, to connect the region with Europe and beyond through concrete infrastructure, energy and economic projects and to support ongoing reforms and the resolution of outstanding issues.