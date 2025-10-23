Minister Fajon on United Nations Day: Only by resolutely upholding the principles of the UN Charter can we preserve peace

SLOVENIA, October 23 - Under the title “Peace... a privilege or a right?”, a central event marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the forthcoming United Nations Day took place in Slovenj Gradec, a town that has proudly held the Messenger of Peace title since 1989. Minister Tanja Fajon delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. “I cannot imagine a world without the United Nations. A world without the UN would be a world without the confrontation of differences – a world without dialogue. And a world without dialogue can only be a world of power struggles and war. The UN will not become stronger on its own; it will grow stronger if we believe in it, contribute to it and reinvigorate it. Slovenia will continue to play an active role within the Organisation – with pride and with a sense of responsibility,” emphasised Minister Fajon on the occasion of United Nations Day.

She added that the world needs a reformed and inclusive multilateral system capable of responding effectively and swiftly to shared challenges such as war, humanitarian crises and climate change, all of which require an immediate and collective response.

“Slovenia remains firmly committed to multilateralism, international law, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development. Only by resolutely implementing the principles of the UN Charter through joint efforts and a reformed, strong UN system can we preserve peace, protect human dignity and ensure a safe, just and sustainable future for generations to come,” she reflected.

During her visit to Slovenj Gradec, the Minister met with Mayor Tilen Kugler and Mayor Yoji Kid, the Mayor of Myoko, the Japanese twin town of Slovenj Gradec. In their discussions, they emphasised the long-standing friendship between their two towns and the strong economic ties between Slovenia and Japan. At a diplomatic reception, the Ambassador of Sweden presented the new collection of United Nations Tour Guide Uniforms, a project inspired by the UN’s fundamental principles of peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet. The project combines sustainability, inclusiveness, innovation and creativity with comfort and functionality. A Slovenian student was part of the design team behind the collection.

Throughout its eight decades of work, the United Nations has helped countless people worldwide by resolving conflicts, promoting peaceful solutions and humanitarian action, providing education for children and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including gender equality. However, the persistence of numerous conflicts, growing social inequality, the climate crisis and other global challenges calls for renewed collective engagement and an active role for the UN. As in the past, the Organisation faces the enduring question of how to respond effectively to developments in the international community.

In this context, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that “humanity has no choice but to cooperate”, as the principles of the United Nations are now facing their greatest challenge in history.

This year, the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary. As the most important global institution, the Organisation forms an integral part of both the history and identity of independent Slovenia, which has been an active member since its earliest days. As part of the former Yugoslavia, Slovenia was one of the 51 founding members of the UN, while the process of gaining independence and international recognition culminated in Slovenia’s admission to the United Nations on 22 May, a date now celebrated as Slovenian Diplomacy Day.

Since joining the UN, Slovenia has played an active and constructive role within the Organisation and its bodies. In particular, Slovenia is currently serving – with pride and responsibility – as a non-permanent, elected member of the UN Security Council for the 2024–2025 term, under the slogan “Building Trust. Securing Future”. As a Council member, Slovenia acts as an open, active, credible and courageous partner, committed to helping bridge deep geopolitical divides in these challenging times.

Last week, Slovenia was elected to the UN Human Rights Council. According to Minister Fajon, this sends a clear message that dialogue must prevail over division and that principles must prevail over power. Slovenia will continue to uphold these values both within the UN and beyond. During its membership, Slovenia will focus on gender equality, the rights of women and girls, human rights and the environment, children’s rights, the rights of older persons, human rights education and minority rights.

Slovenia is also currently a member of the UNICEF Executive Board (2025–2027) and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) (2023–2025). Within UNICEF, Slovenia is particularly focused on protecting children, notably by preventing violence and safeguarding children’s rights in armed conflicts. As a member of ECOSOC, Slovenia actively works to reduce social inequalities, uphold human rights, strengthen societal resilience and raise awareness of the importance of water.

Slovenia also participates in UN peacekeeping operations, with a strong focus on preventive diplomacy and mediation. In response to increasing global humanitarian needs, Slovenia is expanding its humanitarian aid contributions. In 2024, for instance, Slovenia allocated a total of 153 million euros to development cooperation and humanitarian aid – three times more than in 2021.