【Five-day mega event kicks off】CreatorWeek Macao 2025 grandly opens

MACAU, October 24 - Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 grandly commenced at Wynn Palace in Macao today (24 October). A variety of program highlights unfolds. The five-day event brings together top international and Greater China content creators, social media industry leaders and celebrity guests, leveraging their wide-spread influence to spark the intent of young travelers to visit Macao and inject new momentum to the local tourism and economy.

Asia’s super-mega gatherings for content creators

Oriented around the topic of Macao as a “young, international and innovative” city, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 is held from 24 to 28 October and brings together about 250 groups of international and Greater China guests, including over 45 groups of influencers each with over 10 million followers, and 140 groups of influencers each with over 1 million followers. Two groups of content creators even engage over 100 million followers each. Other participants include representatives of international and Chinese mainland major new media production companies and creator agencies. As one of Asia’s super-mega gatherings for content creators across various platforms, the event enables interactive exchange that actualizes the idea of “bringing in and going out into the world” through various activities and cross-sector collaborations, elevating Macao’s international influence as an inspirational city globally.

Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, stated in his speech at the opening party that a content creator is one of the most impactful storytellers nowadays. Their lens, language and creativity will convey Macao’s multicultural stories, unique cityscape and innovative dynamic to hundreds of millions of spectators around the world, in the most heartfelt and moving ways. The event not just inspires luxuriant content but also creates abundant business value, propelling Macao’s creator economy towards a flourishing future and expansion of young travelers’ market.

Close encounter and interaction in three event highlights

Free admission for live performances

As one of the event highlights, CreatorWeek Live features spectacular performances of 20 international and Macao musicians and bands at Galaxy Macau™ and Broadway Food Street this Saturday and Sunday (25 and 26 October) including French band Berywam, Korean boy group XODIAC, Japanese boy group PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE and Philippine band Lola Amour. The live showcases will create great music vibes and deepen interaction between artists and fans during the six-hour performances each day. The public is welcome to enjoy the performances for free.

Two other event highlights will be held concurrently. Content creators and KOLs will lead fans in fitness and yoga activities at CreatorWeek Wellness Workshop at the Fantasy Box at MGM Macau, while CreatorWeek Meet & Greet lines up 40 top celebrity creators at The Londoner Macao for close-up photos, interactions, and behind-the-scenes sharing with fans to bridge online-offline connections.

Conference elevates business value of content creation

CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy will be held at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau for two days on 27 and 28 October. CreatorWeek Conference zooms in on fusion of Chinese-Western social media culture, trends of social platforms as well as the current and future prospects of the creator economy. YouTube’s representative in Greater China, manager of MrBeast as the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers, representative for content collaboration of Snapchat as well as other personages will share their insights with enterprises. At Creator Academy, industry elites and mainstream media platform leaders will share insights on quality content creation. The two event highlights aim to build a platform and create abundant business values for content creators, local new media production companies and groups, as well as platform leaders. Local enterprises and creators will also engage in both activities deeply, leveraging the opportunity to connect with their international counterparts, which will foster the creator economy and elevate Macao’s profile as a charming destination in the spotlight of key opinion leaders.

Community tour ready to set off

The organizer has launched the “CreatorWeek Macao 2025” Ambassador Recruitment Program. In accord with the program’s theme and judging criteria, 20 Macao ambassadors was selected by the judging panel to design itineraries meticulously for the past few days. They will partner with 20 prestigious international and Greater China creators to experience Macao deeply in the form of community tourism from their local angles, sharing Macao’s glamorous dynamic with the global community and media. Influencers can gain a closer picture of Macao’s culture, cityscape and creative dynamic. Their collaborative creation will be a blend of local and international talent.

For more information about different activities and registration, please visit the official website of CreatorWeek: www.creatorweek.live and MGTO’s website: www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media.