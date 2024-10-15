Avant STAMP Assessment Data Now Seamlessly Integrates with Ellevation to Support All K-12 Multilingual Learners

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment is excited to announce that the premier language proficiency assessment, Avant STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency) offered in Spanish, English, and 50+ languages, can now seamlessly integrate with Ellevation. Ellevation is a leading platform supporting language learner educators across the nation. This powerful integration is tailored specifically to help educators better support their emerging multilingual students by enabling them to make data-driven instructional decisions.

Streamlined Data for Stronger Support Systems

With this integration, educators using Ellevation can now access their students' Avant STAMP assessment data directly within the platform, providing a comprehensive view of language learners’ progress. Whether students are part of Dual Language Immersion, Bilingual Education, or World Language programs, their STAMP results can now sit alongside other critical assessment data in Ellevation, enabling educators to make more informed decisions that drive student outcomes.

Growing Need to Support English Learners Nationwide

As of Fall 2021, approximately 5.3 million English learners were enrolled in U.S. public elementary and secondary schools, representing 10.6% of the total K-12 student population. This percentage has increased over the last decade, highlighting the growing importance of providing tailored support to this group of students ​(National Center for Education Statistics) ​(Migration Policy Institute).

Empowering Educators with Enhanced Insights

Districts, administrators, and teachers will now be able to see a fuller picture of each student's language proficiency, making it easier to personalize instruction, track progress, and collaborate across educational teams. Increased visibility supports the mission of both Avant and Ellevation to improve learning outcomes for multilingual learners by equipping educators with the tools they need to build exceptional student support systems. This empowers teachers to monitor progress together and helps them grow and develop programs that produce high levels of proficiency.

David Bong, CEO and Co-Founder of Avant, emphasized, “By connecting Avant STAMP data with Ellevation’s platform, we are taking a significant step toward enhancing the ability of schools and districts to support all of their language learners. This integration will help educators more effectively access and use data on language proficiency to impact classroom instruction and ensure that students receive the targeted support they need.”

Marion Kennedy Amos, President of Ellevation, said, “We’re thrilled to provide educators with deeper, more actionable data that empower them to support multilingual learners more effectively. With expanded access to data, teachers can make more informed decisions, personalize instruction, and ultimately help all students thrive in a diverse and evolving educational landscape.”

Avant MORE Learning and Ellevation provide educators with the tools needed to build exceptional systems of student support through their respective professional learning offerings. Avant builds custom workshops for schools and districts on how to take proficiency assessment data and drive instructional practices within their specific settings. In addition to providing ongoing comprehensive training to ensure teams are able to fully utilize the benefits of its platform, Ellevation enhances instructional impact tailored to your needs with curated on-demand professional learning modules. Ellevation offers research-based strategies and differentiated instruction techniques that connect to real-time English learner (EL) data.

Getting Started

If your district is interested in automatically importing your learners’ Avant STAMP assessment data into Ellevation, please contact us at ellevation@avantassessment.com. Our team will work with you to get the integration up and running seamlessly.

About Avant Assessment
Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the learning and teaching of languages. Education programs in primary and secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional learning to improve proficiency. Avant MORE Learning’s customized professional learning practice complements the Avant assessments by providing training that supports programs striving to improve proficiency outcomes. For over 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP, the world’s first online computer-adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information visit https://avantassessment.com.

About Ellevation
Ellevation empowers educators to make informed instructional decisions that improve outcomes for English learner (EL) students. By combining real-time student data with tailored professional development, Ellevation provides EL educators with the tools needed to build exceptional systems of student support. Districts, admins, and teachers use Ellevation to build teacher confidence, increase collaboration, and improve visibility into progress to impact instruction in every classroom. Learn more at www.ellevationeducation.com.

