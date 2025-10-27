HireParalegals Launches Largest Self-Service Law Talent Platform

Hire legal professionals in 24 hours & save 80% HireParalegals logo

This week, HireParalegals.com has launched the largest self-service platform for hiring paralegals, legal assistants and other law professionals.

The launch of the new self-service platform offers attorneys and law professionals a unique hands-on hiring experience, characterized by the same quality as the broader HireParalegals service.” — HireParalegals.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, HireParalegals – the only dedicated hiring service for US law firms – has launched the largest self-service platform for hiring paralegals, legal assistants and other law professionals.HireParalegals is dedicated to providing US law firms with elite remote global talent in just 24 hours. It is the largest pre-vetted legal talent platform, with thousands of professionals across dozens of roles and hundreds of skill sets. They offer comprehensive staffing solutions for full-time and part-time hiring, and their talents are available for both short-term and long-term engagements.The launch of the new self-service platform offers attorneys and other law professionals a unique hands-on hiring experience, characterized by the same quality and expediency offered by the broader HireParalegals service. The platform allows users to browse the complete network of paralegals, legal assistants and other law talents, review comprehensive candidate profiles, and schedule interviews, all at your own pace.HireParalegals’ offering is a direct response to the rising demand for remote hiring among US law firms. According to Reuters , two-thirds of US law firms outsourced at least one role in 2022, with average savings of $20,000 per year. This comes as demand for paralegals and legal assistants is expected to grow 10% from 2022 to 2032, significantly faster than the average for all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.One of the key features of the HireParalegals platform is its ability to augment existing US teams with time zone-matched remote talent. HireParalegals’ service is also designed to ease the stresses of international hiring, with complementary HR, legal compliance and international payroll alongside an integrated benefits package. They have stated that their aim is to “make local and international hiring faster and more accessible for US law firms.”A core part of the HireParalegals offering is their time-saving measures. In the US, it typically takes over 4 weeks to recruit for an open position, with roles like paralegals and legal assistants in increasingly high demand. In order to reduce the time-to-hire, HireParalegals’ talent platform is pre-vetted and all members have undergone rigorous industry-specific skill assessments using their bespoke AI algorithm, alongside a comprehensive background check. This information is then compiled into a digestible profile, complete with an introductory video, allowing clients to simplify their candidate assessment process and hire within an average timeframe of 24 to 48 hours.HireParalegals also offers significant savings compared to traditional hiring, with average savings of 80% for legal talent. By cutting the time-to-hire by over 90%, companies can also save significantly on hiring costs – the average cost for making a hire in the US is $4,700, while the HireParalegals platform is free to use until a hire is made.Start hiring for free today at www.HireParalegals.com , or get in touch at support@hireparalegals.com.

Check out the HireParalegals YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.