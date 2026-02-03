New Finance Talent Marketplace HireAccountants.com Launches AI-Powered Hiring Platform

Platform Launch: HireAccountants.com Looking to hire an accountant? HireAccountants.com Logo

HireAccountants.com platform is largest specialist talent marketplace for hiring remote accountants and bookkeepers in the US.

We launched HireAccountants.com to bring US startups and small businesses a fast and affordable alternative to traditional accounting and bookkeeping hiring.” — Al Khan, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • World’s largest pre-vetted platform for hiring accounting, bookkeeping and finance talent launches AI-powered marketplace. HireAccountants.com offers thousands of pre-vetted accountants, bookkeepers, analysts and other finance professionals.• The platform specializes in matching US companies with remote accounting and bookkeeping talent in just 24 hours, with savings of up to 90% on salaries and hiring costs.Finance staffing firm HireAccountants.com has officially launched their AI-powered marketplace this month. The platform offers remote, pre-vetted global finance professionals such as accountants and bookkeepers to US companies and startups at a 90% discount compared to local hiring alternatives, vetted and matched by industry-leading AI and available on a full-time or part-time basis.Led by the rise of remote hiring in the US post-pandemic, HireAccountants.com’s marketplace launch allows companies to access over 10,000 qualified and experienced finance professionals, from bookkeepers and accounting assistants to CPAs, financial analysts and more.One of the stand-out benefits of the HireAccountants.com marketplace is the reduction in time-to-hire. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the average time to hire in the United States averages around 36 days. HireAccountants.com is able to reduce this to only 24 to 72 hours for the majority of clients due to their curated selection of pre-vetted, specialist talent and AI-powered matching process.HireAccountants.com also offers significant cost savings for US companies looking for local or international accounting and bookkeeping support. According to Accounting.com, the average annual salary for an accountant in New York City is $110,320, while HireAccountants.com offers full-time accountants from just $3,000 per month. Similarly, the average salary for a full charge bookkeeper in New York City is $91,211, compared to just $2,000 per month at HireAccountants.com.Hiring costs are also significantly reduced compared to other staffing companies, with an all-inclusive pricing structure with no hidden fees or up-front deposits and complimentary HR and payroll services. With their unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, HireAccountants.com grants companies greater flexibility in hiring, with the ability to scale up and down as needed.By offering both full-time and part-time accounting and bookkeeping talent, alongside their unique bookkeeping-as-a-service offering, HireAccountants.com allows companies to only pay for the hours they need, making it especially suitable for startups and small businesses. HireAccountants.com also lowers the barrier to entry for SMBs and other companies as there is no deposit to get started and no minimum engagement period.

