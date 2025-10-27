Global Tech Hiring Service HireDevelopers.com Launches AI-Powered Online Platform

HireDevelopers: Hire tech talent with any skill set, in any time zone, and at any price point. HireDevelopers logo Top 13 countries by developer population. Currently, the countries with the highest populations of developers are China, the United States and India, followed by Japan, Brazil and the UK, making these popular locations for remote tech hiring.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Largest US-based global developer marketplace launches free AI-powered hiring platform.● The HireDevelopers.com self-service platform is free to browse and offers thousands of pre-vetted global software developers and tech professionals.● Platform utilizes an industry-leading AI algorithm to empower users to make faster, smarter hiring decisions.Technical hiring firm HireDevelopers.com has officially launched their AI-powered online marketplace this month. Free to access and browse, the platform offers remote, pre-vetted global developers and engineers to US companies and startups, vetted and matched by an industry-first AI algorithm.Led by its mission to bring the benefits of remote global hiring to the US tech industry, HireDevelopers.com’s newly-launched marketplace allows companies to access thousands of qualified and experienced tech professionals from Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Users can browse candidates’ profiles, which include a detailed resume and introductory video, create shortlists and invite candidates to interviews from the new client dashboard, allowing users to hire in as little as 24 hours and tailor the hiring process to their specific needs and timeline.The HireDevelopers.com site is already popular for its deep talent pool, offering developers across both mainstream and niche tech stacks and at all seniority levels. Alongside software developers, HireDevelopers also offers other technological roles such as QA engineers, UX/UI designers, AI engineers, machine learning engineers, cybersecurity experts, IT professionals, data scientists, and cloud engineers.Another benefit of the HireDevelopers service is its affordable pricing and generous one-week risk-free trial, which make the site a popular option among startups and SMBs. Starting at just $15 per hour, HireDevelopers.com’s tech talent provide a flexible and adaptable hiring model on a weekly rolling basis. The new online marketplace is free to access and browse, and the hiring service comes with no minimum commitment or up-front deposit.The launch of the new online marketplace is a response to the current rise in global tech hiring. In 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the tech sector has added over 900,000 jobs – but that 84% of companies report significant skills gaps, and that 79% report a shortage of skilled tech talent in their existing talent pool. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) roles are currently the most difficult to fill due to talent scarcity, with roles taking an average of 89 days to fill (Stack Overflow Developer Survey).To combat this, an impressive 87% of tech companies now hire globally for remote positions, with 76% of all US companies hiring internationally for tech roles in 2025 and 62% using nearshoring strategies, which typically involves hiring from Latin America. Besides the deeper talent pool, remote-first tech companies also boast 23% higher employee retention – a major challenge in the tech industry (Remote.com State of Remote Work).International hiring is fast becoming the cornerstone of successful US tech teams, and HireDevelopers.com is the easiest way to get started. With its new AI-powered marketplace and robust global talent pool, HireDevelopers offers fast, affordable hiring for US companies with any tech stack or budget constraints.Browse the complete talent network and start hiring for free today at www.HireDevelopers.com , or get in touch at support@hiredevelopers.com.

