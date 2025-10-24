Applications Open for January 2026 Tech Startup Incubator for Clemson Community

Empowering startups in Greenville's innovation corridor.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsored in part by Fund That Tiger 1 LLC, powered by Launchpad GVL , and open to the Tri-County community (Anderson-Oconee-Pickens)Fund That Tiger 1 LLC, in partnership with Launchpad GVL, today announced applications are now open for a new tech startup incubator cohort launching January 2026. The 12-week program is designed for the Tri-County area of South Carolina, Anderson-Pickens-Oconee who are ready to turn high-potential ideas into scalable tech ventures.The merit-based cohort will select participants on the strength of their ideas, traction, and founder-market fit, with a focus on building real customers, revenue, and investable businesses.“The vision of Launchpad Tri-County is to provide pathways for entry-level startups located in the Tri-County market with a structured system and set of resources that assist new business owners through the critical steps of development - from initial concept to market viability,” declared Art Tompkins, CPA, shareholder with Lindley Pettigrew CPAs in Clemson and visionary of Launchpad Tri-County. “We will offer access to resources that we deem essential elements of the process: physical space and infrastructure; mentorship and coaching; professional and advisory resources; business development and marketing; networking opportunities; and access to seed funding. Our ultimate purpose is to increase the chances of long-term success for these innovators, while potentially creating jobs and promoting economic growth within the Tri-County market.”“Our mission is to fund and support game changing Clemson-associated startups,” said Joe Milam, Managing Partner at Fund That Tiger 1 LLC “Whether you’re validating a concept or accelerating an early product, this cohort is designed to compress the learning curve, connect you with mentors and investors to help you scale. .” We intend to make referrals into the Launchpad GVL cohort and evaluate their process through completion.“Launchpad GVL is thrilled to power this cohort,” added Alan "Blake" Blakeborough, Program Director at Launchpad GVL. “We’ll combine hands-on workshops, expert mentorship, and a founder community that pushes each other to execute. If you’re ready to do the work, we’re ready to help you build.”Modeled after proven curricula developed by Jason Calacanis (Launch VC) and Dan Roselli (RevTech Labs Foundation), the program combines weekly live sessions, a self-paced founder playbook, and one-on-one mentorship from seasoned operators, investors, and startup veterans.Mentorship is central to the Launchpad GVL approach. Each founder will be paired with hand-selected mentors who provide ongoing guidance and open doors to lasting advisory relationships—and, in some cases, equity opportunities.Program Highlights● Start Date: January 20, 2026● Who Can Apply: Residents of Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties. (all disciplines welcome)● Powered By: Launchpad GVL● Sponsored By: Fund That Tiger 1 LLC● Format: Hybrid sessions with in-person intensives and virtual programming● Location: 934 Old Clemson Hwy, Seneca SC 29672● Focus Areas: Customer discovery, GTM strategy, fundraising fundamentals, legal & finance readiness, product/design, and traction milestones● Mentorship: 1:1 office hours with operators, founders, and functional experts● Investor Readiness: Pitch prep, data room essentials, and warm introductionsSelection Criteria● Clarity & Differentiation of the idea or product● Evidence of Demand: early users, LOIs, or pilots● Execution Velocity: progress between milestones● Founder-Market Fit: unique insight or advantage in the space● Scalability: path to repeatable, defensible growthKey Dates● Applications Open: Today● Priority Deadline: December 10, 2025● Final Deadline: January 10, 2025● Notifications: Rolling, with final decisions by Jan 15, 2026● Cohort Kickoff: January 2026How to ApplySubmit a short application with your problem statement, proposed solution, target customer, early traction (if any), and a brief video introducing your team.Apply at: https://launchpadgvl.com/startup-incubator-tri-county About Fund That Tiger 1 LLCWe invest in startups led by Clemson alumni, students, and faculty—backing bold ideas with capital, connection, and commitment. We’re in it early, from pre-seed through Series A.Note: This program is sponsored in part by Fund That Tiger 1 LLC and powered by Launchpad GVL. It is open to members of the Tri-County area.Fund that Tiger 1 LLC will only consider investments in startups with an affiliation (student, alumni, faculty, staff, or technology) with Clemson University. To learn more about future cohorts, visit www.launchpadgvl.com/startup-incubator ABOUT LAUNCHPAD GVLLaunchpad GVL is a tech village based in Greenville, South Carolina, committed to accelerating the success of tech entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, and community. With a mix of live programming, expert-led content, and strategic partnerships, Launchpad GVL aims to turn founders into leaders and ideas into exits.MEDIA CONTACT:Launchpad GVLEmail: info@launchpadgvl.comWebsite: www.launchpadgvl.com Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | @Launchpadgvl

