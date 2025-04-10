Launchpad GVL Announces Inaugural In-Person Tech Founder Cohort in Downtown Greenville, SC

Empowering startups in Greenville's innovation corridor.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launchpad GVL Announces Inaugural In-Person Tech Founder Cohort in Downtown GreenvilleTwelve-week program to support early-stage tech startups kicks off in collaboration with Truliant Credit UnionLaunchpad GVL is thrilled to announce its inaugural in-person cohort for tech entrepreneurs, launching this spring in downtown Greenville. This 12-week program is designed to help early-stage, high-growth startups scale their businesses through structured mentorship, expert-led sessions, and peer collaboration.The first cohort will be hosted at Truliant Credit Union’s modern training facility in downtown Greenville. This partnership comes as Launchpad GVL prepares to open its flagship campus at 22 Liberty Lane in Midtown Greenville.“Our community is full of visionary founders ready to build world-class companies,” said Alan Blakeborough, lead instructor and mentor. “As an alumnus of the Founder University incubator, Bunker Labs Veteran in Residence program, and the RevTech Labs FinTech accelerator program, I am excited to have this resource in the Upstate.”Inspired by the renowned “Founder University” curriculum developed by Jason Calacanis and Launch VC, the program offers a high-impact, practical approach to launching and scaling tech startups. Calacanis is best known as an early-stage investor and host of This Week in Startups and the All-In Podcast.Participants will meet every Tuesday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM for 12 weeks. Only ten founders will be accepted into this competitive program, which will focus on business model development, fundraising, go-to-market strategy, and product growth.Graduates of the program will also be eligible to participate in SXSW in Austin, TX, as part of the new “Carolina House” delegation—a major opportunity to showcase their startups on a national stage, build strategic partnerships, and connect with investors.Applications are now open at www.launchpadgvl.com/startup-incubator ABOUT LAUNCHPADGVLLaunchpad GVL is a startup incubator based in Greenville, South Carolina, committed to accelerating the success of tech entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, and community building. Launchpad GVL aims to be the premier hub for innovation in the Upstate.MEDIA CONTACT:Launchpad GVLEmail: info@launchpadgvl.comWebsite: www.launchpadgvl.com Social Media:Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | @Launchpadgvl

