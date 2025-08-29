Launchpad and Boyd Innovation Center Partner to Bring World-Class Startup Training to Columbia, SC

Partnership brings nationally recognized entrepreneur programs to South Carolina founders this October

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launchpad, Greenville’s tech startup platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the Boyd Innovation Center to launch Launchpad COLA, a 12-week entrepreneur training program beginning in October. The program will equip first-time founders and early-stage tech companies with mentorship, curriculum, and access to two of South Carolina’s strongest innovation networks.Launchpad COLA draws on the proven methods of nationally recognized training programs including Founder University from Launch VC, RevTech Labs Foundation, and The Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence program. By leveraging this foundation, Launchpad and the Boyd Innovation Center are bringing a best-in-class curriculum to entrepreneurs across South Carolina.Participants will gain access to mentorship, expert guidance, structured curriculum, and an online community, while also benefiting from the combined networks of both Launchpad and the Boyd Innovation Center.Learn more about Launchpad at launchpadgvl.com or signup for Launchpad COLA at boydinnovation.org/launchpad-cola Leadership EndorsementsSam Herskovitz, Executive Director of the Boyd Innovation Center, expressed his excitement:“This collaboration is a major step forward for innovators, founders, and startups in our ecosystem. By combining the proven curriculum and mentorship structure of LaunchpadGVL with the network and entrepreneurial community here at the Boyd Innovation Center, we are giving founders the tools they need to succeed. We’re proud to welcome LaunchpadGVL to Columbia and look forward to the powerful impact this program will create.”Alan Blakeborough, Co-founder and Lead Instructor of Launchpad, added:“Our vision has always been to help new entrepreneurs take their first steps toward building and scaling technology companies. By building on the world-class training of Founder University, RevTech Labs, and The Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence program, we’re bringing the same caliber of resources to South Carolina founders. Partnering with the Boyd Innovation Center allows us to extend that vision statewide, ensuring entrepreneurs in Columbia and beyond have the tools, mentorship, and opportunities they need to succeed.”About LaunchpadLaunchpad is a Greenville-headquartered tech village and startup platform. Modeled after nationally recognized startup training programs and the Atlanta Tech Village, Launchpad provides early-stage tech founders with mentorship, resources, and hands-on training to help them build, launch, and scale their tech companies.About The Boyd Innovation CenterThe Boyd Innovation Center, located in Columbia, SC, is a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation dedicated to helping founders build high-growth technology startups in Columbia and the Midlands. With a focus on providing support, resources, and flexible workspace, the Boyd Innovation Center fosters a collaborative environment for startup founders, teams, and the Columbia tech community.

