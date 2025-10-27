APSecure Showcases the Next Generation of Secure Payment Issuance for Banks and Businesses at AFP 2025

AP Technology: Advanced Payment Workflow Automation for Banks and Businesses AP Technology APSecure ROC by AP Technology AP Technology: APSecure-- Advanced Payment Workflows

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AP Technology , the leading provider of secure payment issuance solutions for banks and businesses, is showcasing its enterprise platform APSecure at the Association for Financial Professionals Conference (AFP 2025) in Boston, today through October 29. Attendees can visit Booth #1634 to experience how APSecure is transforming internal payment operations with innovations such as advanced workflow automation, multi-payment support, and Remote Official Check (ROC) printing.APSecure is utilized by banks, financial institutions, and enterprises nationwide to modernize and secure payment operations across every channel. Often used to speed-up real estate closings throughout the East Coast, APSecure has the #1 market share for Remote Official Check (ROC) solutions in New York and surrounding States. Integrated with core banking systems, APSecure is redefining how real estate transactions and financial disbursements are processed. The solution’s recent expansion into Canada underscores its growing international adoption and reputation as a trusted, scalable payment issuance platform.“APSecure is ideal for banks looking to increase deposits while further extending their services to business customers in targeted sectors,” said Richard Love, CEO of AP Technology. “Mobile optimization and customizable workflow automation give business customers the flexibility, speed, and security to meet any issuance needs.”By eliminating manual steps and reducing reliance on overnight deliveries, APSecure delivers significant time and cost savings for both banks and their clients. The solution’s advanced workflow automation enables seamless approval chains, digital signatures, and real-time disbursement tracking—ensuring every transaction is authorized, compliant, auditable, and reconciled.APSecure supports multiple payment types, including checks, ACH, wire transfers, cards, and digital payments, all within a single, secure platform. This multi-payment capability gives banks and their customers unprecedented flexibility to manage diverse disbursement needs from one interface—simplifying operations and strengthening control.As the market leader in remote official payment solutions (“good funds”) on the East Coast, APSecure has become the go-to platform for banks seeking to extend services into underserved areas. With its secure, compliant check issuance capabilities, banks can now reach customers (such as law firms and escrow offices) in regions without physical branches—expanding deposit relationships while reducing overhead and logistical challenges.Financial professionals attending AFP 2025 in Boston are encouraged to visit AP Technology at Booth #1634 to see firsthand how APSecure is driving the future of secure, automated payment issuance.Those unable to attend can request a personalized demonstration by contacting Sales@APTechnology.com or visiting www.aptechnology.com About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com END ###

