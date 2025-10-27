Checkrun Showcases Payee Deposit Choice and Secure Payment Automation for QuickBooks Online Users at Intuit Connect 2025

Payment Choice. Payment Control. Checkrun. Payment control for QuickBooks Online users. Powerful and secure payment issuance Approve, sign, and schedule payments right from your phone. Try Checkrun free.

Using Checkrun, Payees can self-print, use mobile deposit, or request mailed checks

Payee Deposit Choice (PDC) enables checks to be issued instantly by Payors and then delivered and deposited with only a Payee name and email address.” — Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkrun , the cloud-based payment automation solution from AP Technology will showcase its Payee Deposit Choice feature at Intuit Connect 2025, October 27-29. QuickBooks Online users are already using Checkrun to deliver faster, more flexible, and secure business payments directly from the cloud.With Checkrun, businesses modernize the traditional check payment process by giving payees control over how they receive funds—whether by self-printing a check, depositing it via mobile, or requesting a physical check that is mailed to them. This flexibility combined with the automatic sending of remittance advice, bridges digital convenience with traditional payment reliability, creating a smoother experience for both payer and payee.“As businesses continue to issue business payments via check , Checkrun improves that disbursement process with greater speed, security, and control,” said Richard Love, CEO of AP Technology. “Payee Deposit Choice" (PDC) is the next evolution in the modernization of check payments. PDC enables checks to be issued instantly by Payors and then delivered and deposited with only a Payee name and email address. This provides the best of both worlds, speed and costs savings of electronic payments, while maintaining the advantages of payments by check."Checkrun integrates directly with QuickBooks Online to simplify and secure each stage of payment issuance. The two-way sync automatically records payments, ensures data accuracy, and eliminates manual reconciliation. Businesses can issue payments without pre-funding accounts, maintaining full financial flexibility and control.Checkrun features include:• Multiple Check Printing Options: Print checks in-office, print at a remote location, use Payee Deposit Choice or use Checkrun’s Print-and-Mail service. Mobile Approval App : Authorize, sign, and schedule checks from any mobile device.• Automated Positive Pay: Protect against fraud with trusted, bank-recommended check verification.• Configurable Workflows: Customize and automate approval processes and role-based permissions to fit unique business needs.With role-based permissions, audit trails, and automatic electronic remittance advice sent to vendors, Checkrun creates complete transparency for every payment and is an ideal enhancement for QuickBooks Online users.Attendees at Intuit Connect 2025 are encouraged to see a live demonstration of Checkrun by visiting Booth #78. There are free gifts for visitors to the Checkrun booth, as well.About CheckrunCheckrun is the payment issuance platform for QuickBooks Online users that is developed by business payment software pioneer, AP Technology. Cloud-based Checkrun comes with a mobile app that can be used to approve, sign, and schedule payments—anytime, anywhere. Automated processes eliminate tedious manual tasks, making Checkrun essential for secure, modern payment issuance. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. For more information on the suite of AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com . To learn more about Checkrun, visit: https://checkrun.com END ###

