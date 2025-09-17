AP Technology Touts Remote Official Check Printing and Advanced Workflows for Banks at TMANY NYCE 2025

AP Technology and APSecure bring banks configurable workflows and remote official check printing AP Technology invites banks to meet at TMANY's NYCE 2025-- Booth 206 AP Technology brings banks and their customers configurable, automated payment workflows AP Technology: Modern, secure payment issuance for banks and their customers

APSecure Payment Platform Shortens Real Estate Closing Times, and Extends Bank Services Beyond Branches

Secure remote check printing is particularly effective for the payment immediacy, while enabling banks to acquire and service customers in areas where there may not be bank branches.” — Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AP Technology , longtime provider of secure payment issuance solutions for banks and corporations, is showcasing enhancements to its market-leading enterprise solution, APSecure, at the New York Cash Exchange (NYCE) 2025 conference this week. APSecure enables financial institutions to modernize payment operations with remote official check printing , advanced workflows, and expanded digital payment support—empowering banks to better serve customers in every market.APSecure builds on AP Technology’s legacy of payment security and innovation by showcasing a series of enhancements, including:• Remote Official Check Printing: Expedites the entire payment process and delivers customer-ready checks without requiring in-branch visits or courier services.• Multi-Payment Capabilities: Supports checks, ACH, and card payments within one secure platform—enabling banks to consolidate workflows and reporting across all payment types.• Cloud Scalability: Built for the Azure framework, APSecure provides enhanced deployment flexibility, load balancing, and enterprise-grade monitoring, audit, and security tools. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also supported.• Mobile Optimization: A modern, responsive design ensures treasurers, attorneys, and financial professionals can securely access workflows from mobile devices.• Document Attachments & Reporting: Attach supporting documents directly to payments and leverage faster, high-volume reporting with asynchronous exports for uninterrupted productivity.• Improved Processing Queues: Handle larger transaction volumes with optimized performance for approval, release, and print workflows.• SSO Authentication: Integrates with Google and Azure for streamlined, centralized user management.• API-Driven Integration: A built-in REST API enables seamless connections to core banking platforms, accounting systems, and future payment channels.As the market leader in remote payment solutions , AP Technology is actively working with banks and financial institutions across the East Coast. Treasury and financial professionals consistently highlight the importance of remote check printing, seamless core system integration, and configurable workflows as critical capabilities for automating and securing manual payment processes. For example, law firms are leveraging APSecure to shorten real estate closing times, while corporate treasurers rely on its advanced workflows to streamline approvals and reduce manual processes.“As banks and financial institutions look to further service their customers while addressing the unique payment requirements within deposit-rich verticals, remote payment technologies such as remote official check printing are becoming essential to growth,” said Richard Love, CEO at AP Technology. “Secure remote check printing is particularly effective for the payment immediacy and the protection it provides, while enabling banks to acquire and service customers in areas where there may not be bank branches.“No further need to courier or overnight cashier checks to customers,” added Love. Remote technologies are all about automating payment tasks that formerly required manual attention and additional time for completion.”Among law firms, remote official check printing has emerged as an invaluable tool for accelerating real estate closings—cutting time off the process by reducing the need for branch visits, couriers, or overnighted cashier’s checks. To learn more about bringing remote check printing to your bank or organization, visit https://www.aptechnology.com If you are attending NYCE 2025, AP Technology invites you to stop by Booth #206 to learn more about APSecure. Those unable to attend can contact AP Technology for a demonstration of how remote payment technologies can improve the payment issuance process and add security, all while saving time and money. Simply email: Sales@APTechnology.com.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com END ###

