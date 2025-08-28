Legacy Staffing Platform for US Law Firms, HireParalegals.com, Launches AI Marketplace

Hire legal professionals in 24 hours & save 80%

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - World’s largest pre-vetted platform for hiring law talent launches AI-powered marketplace. HireParalegals.com offers 50,000+ legal professionals including paralegals and legal assistants.- The platform specializes in matching US law firms with remote legal talent in just 24 hours, with up to 90% savings.Legal services staffing firm HireParalegals.com has officially launched their AI-powered marketplace this month. The platform offers remote, pre-vetted global law professionals such as paralegals and legal assistants to US law firms and legal services companies at a 90% discount compared to local hiring alternatives, vetted and matched by industry-leading AI.Led by its mission to bring the benefits of remote global hiring to the US legal industry, HireParalegals.com’s marketplace launch allows law firms and legal services companies to access over 50,000 qualified and experienced legal professionals, from paralegals, legal assistants and clerks to intake specialists, case managers and junior attorneys. HireParalegals.com expansive talent pool also includes less specialist professionals with a demonstrable background in legal settings, such as bookkeepers, customer service representatives and project managers.One of the stand-out benefits of the HireParalegals.com marketplace is the reduction in time-to-hire. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the average time to hire in the United States averages around 36 days. HireParalegals.com is able to reduce this to only 24 to 72 hours for the majority of clients due to their curated selection of pre-vetted, specialist talent and AI-powered matching process.HireParalegals.com also offers significant cost savings for US law firms. According to Salary.com, the average salary for a paralegal in New York is $111,115, while HireParalegals.com offers full-time paralegals from just $20,000 per year. Similarly, the average salary for a legal advisor in New York is $290,537, compared to just $30,000 at HireParalegals.com. Hiring costs are also significantly reduced compared to other staffing companies, with an all-inclusive pricing structure with no hidden fees or up-front deposits and complimentary HR and payroll services.Through their specialization in legal professionals, HireParalegals.com is committed to supporting US law firms and legal services companies as they scale. With professionals in every area of law – including contract, corporate, labor, family and immigration law – located across US time zones, HireParalegals.com is well positioned to build stronger remote legal teams. Their unique vetting process blends industry-first AI and human legal hiring expertise to guarantee every talent accepted into their platform is of the highest calibre.The launch of HireParalegals.com is indicative of the wider trend towards global hiring and remote work. In 2023, US companies increased their year-over-year hiring in Latin America by 50%, following a 161% increase across 2022, and more than 1 in 4 paid workdays were performed from home in 2024, up from 1 in 14 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the key strengths of the HireParalegals.com platform is its ability to augment existing US teams with time zone-matched, remote legal professionals, paving the way for US law firms to make the leap toward stronger hybrid teams.

