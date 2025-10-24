SPEDFRS 2024-25 Data Collection Closes October 31st!

Public Districts, ESUs

The 2024-25 SPEDFRS Data Collection closes on October 31, 2025 at 11:59:59 p.m. Central in the NDE Legacy Portal. If you have not done so already, please access SPEDFRS and complete the data collection.

This submission generates payments for School Age Special Education and Transportation costs. NDE Staff will be available via zoom Tuesday, October 28th 10:00 to 11:00 Central to answer any questions or resolve technical issues. You can add to your calendar via this link. The zoom meeting link is: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/97616055753.

Questions? Contact the NDE Budgets and Grants Management team at NDE.BGMHelp@nebraska.gov