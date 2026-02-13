Intent to Participate in CTE Grant Funds submission
Public Districts
Due March 2, 2026
Intent to Participate in CTE Grant Funds (2026–2027) form submissions are due March 2nd. All public districts, even if participating in a consortium, career academy, or choosing not to participate, must complete this data form.
This action is accomplished through the official submission of the intent and eligibility to participate form through the New NDE Portal located at www.education.ne.gov/portal/. The form’s name is “Career & Technical Education Grants.” Districts are asked to:
- Verify their Intent to Participate in Federal Perkins V and State CTE grant funding with consortium identification, if applicable.
- Validate the existence of all Career and Technical Education Essential Elements within the school district; and
- Identify the Career and Technical Student Organizations (e.g., FFA, FCCLA, etc.) offered within the district.
IMPORTANT: This form can only be submitted by the authorized administrator (District Admin-Public role).
- The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the application: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public.
- To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “Career & Technical Education Grants-District” role.
Legal Disclaimer:
