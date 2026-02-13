Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,378 in the last 365 days.

Intent to Participate in CTE Grant Funds submission

Public Districts

Due March 2, 2026

Intent to Participate in CTE Grant Funds (2026–2027) form submissions are due March 2nd. All public districts, even if participating in a consortium, career academy, or choosing not to participate, must complete this data form.

This action is accomplished through the official submission of the intent and eligibility to participate form through the New NDE Portal located at www.education.ne.gov/portal/. The form’s name is “Career & Technical Education Grants.” Districts are asked to:

  1. Verify their Intent to Participate in Federal Perkins V and State CTE grant funding with consortium identification, if applicable.
  2. Validate the existence of all Career and Technical Education Essential Elements within the school district; and
  3. Identify the Career and Technical Student Organizations (e.g., FFA, FCCLA, etc.) offered within the district.

IMPORTANT: This form can only be submitted by the authorized administrator (District Admin-Public role).

  • The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the application: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public.
  • To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “Career & Technical Education Grants-District” role.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intent to Participate in CTE Grant Funds submission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.