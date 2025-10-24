CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK EXPANDS FUNDING OPTIONS: NOW ACCEPTING CAPPED POST-MONEY SAFE NOTES

Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) announced today that it will now accept capped post-money SAFE notes, in addition to Equity and Convertible Note structures.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) announced today that it will now accept capped post-money SAFE notes, in addition to Equity and Convertible Note structures. This update marks a major step toward expanding access to early-stage funding for startups across Texas and beyond.According to Carta, SAFE notes have become the dominant funding instrument for early-stage startups, with roughly 64% of all seed rounds raised between Q4 2023 and Q3 2024 structured as SAFEs. Reflecting this market shift, CTAN has expanded its accepted funding instruments to include capped post-money SAFEs.“While most angel groups still don’t accept SAFEs, CTAN recognizes the trend in our industry and has intentionally made the shift to include SAFE notes as part of our standard funding instruments.” said Gary Forni, CTAN Board Chair. “We recognize the shift happening in the market and have chosen to include SAFE notes to expand our deal flow across Texas and the country. We’re excited to see even more great companies come through our pipeline.”The move aligns CTAN with evolving fundraising trends in the startup ecosystem, where post-money SAFEs have become a preferred instrument for founders seeking to simplify early-stage financing. By incorporating this structure, CTAN opens its funding pipeline to a broader range of companies—particularly those in pre-seed and seed stages—while continuing to uphold its rigorous due diligence and investor engagement standards.The update takes effect immediately and applies to all future CTAN funding cycles. Founders interested in applying for investment can submit through www.ctan.com About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Having invested $134.4 million in 223 companies since 2006, Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is one of the most active angel investing groups in the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CTAN brings together more than 140 accredited investors from a wide range of industries. The network pairs capital with mentorship and strategic guidance, helping early-stage companies scale while driving economic growth across the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

