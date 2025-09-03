CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK JUMPS FIVE SPOTS TO #13 IN ANGEL CAPITAL ASSOCIATION’S NATIONAL RANKING FOR DOLLARS INVESTED

CTAN climbed from #18 to #13 on the ACA's national ranking for dollars invested, according to the newly released 2025 Angel Funders Report (AFR).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) climbed from #18 to #13 on the Angel Capital Association’s (ACA) national ranking for dollars invested, according to the newly released 2025 Angel Funders Report (AFR). Published annually, the AFR tracks angel investing activity across North America and provides insights into trends, valuations, and the changing dynamics of early-stage capital.The 2025 AFR highlights that while total angel investment contracted for the second year in a row, angel groups remained a critical stabilizing force—funding $437M across more than 900 companies and providing a record share of capital at the Pre-Seed and Seed stages. The data underscores the vital role of angels as other sources of early-stage capital retreat.“Climbing from #18 to #13 in the ACA’s national rankings is not just about doing more deals—it’s about showing up consistently for founders when capital is harder to secure.” said Gary Forni, Chairman of CTAN. “Our members are leaning in, not pulling back, and that speaks volumes about the strength of both our network and the Central Texas ecosystem. Over the last three years, we’ve grown to more than 140 members, further expanding the reach and impact of our community.”The Angel Funders Report also identifies several trends shaping the future of angel investing: smaller per-investor check sizes, the growing use of convertible notes, and a continued rotation into life sciences, which surpassed software as the leading sector for angel investment. CTAN’s portfolio already reflects this diversity, spanning clean-tech, medical devices, software, especially AI, hardware and legacy infrastructure.This isn’t CTAN’s first move up in national rankings, or even its second. “This is the third year in a row of climbing, reinforcing both Austin’s and Central Texas’ position as one of the top five entrepreneurial hubs in the U.S, “ said Gary Forni.About the ACA Angel Funders Report:The Angel Funders Report is published annually by the Angel Capital Association to increase awareness about angel investor activity and provide a comprehensive view of the investing environment. It contextualizes data, identifies trends, and highlights best practices from angel groups across North America.About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Central Texas Angel Network is one of the largest and most active angel investing organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2006, CTAN has been dedicated to supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs throughout Central Texas. CTAN provides capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help promising ventures succeed and drive economic growth in the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

