CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK LEADS $2.6M+ IN FUNDING FOR WASTEWATER AND BIOGAS TREATMENT SOLUTIONS

CTAN leads $2.6M in funding across two clean-tech companies that are addressing urgent and overlooked challenges in global water and wastewater systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) leads $2.6 million in funding across two clean-tech companies that are addressing some of the most urgent and overlooked challenges in global water and wastewater systems.CTAN led $1.2 million in follow-on funding for portfolio company Swirltex, a Canadian wastewater treatment company, with a patented technology that treats wastewater streams conventional systems can’t handle. CTAN also joined the $1.7 million funding round for Green Steel Environmental, a U.S.-based company developing safer, chemical-free solutions for wastewater and biogas treatment—alongside Cowtown Angels and other strategic partners.“We’re investing in infrastructure most people don’t think about—until something goes wrong,” said Gary Forni, Chairman of CTAN. “These founders aren’t waiting for policy shifts or long-term bets. They’re already in the market, replacing outdated systems with something markedly better.”Swirltex is deploying a patented technology within their membrane system that treats challenging wastewater streams to produce high-quality permeate at higher throughput, lower energy consumption, and in a broader range of climates. Wastewater is transformed into a re-useable resource with Swirltex’s patented wastewater treatment. CTAN led the first close of the company’s Series Seed funding round on June 30.“CTAN didn’t just show up with capital. They’ve stuck with us through the hard parts of scaling an industrial solution,” said Swirltex founder Peter Christou. “That kind of partnership matters.”Then there’s Green Steel Environmental, where the problem—and opportunity—is chemical. Across wastewater and biogas treatment systems, utilities still rely on toxic compounds that are expensive, dangerous to handle, and environmentally damaging. Green Steel’s clean-tech formulations replace those chemicals outright—with safer, more effective alternatives that don’t require compromise.“The market for these chemicals is massive,” said co-founder Jon Jonis. “We’re not tweaking an old solution. We’re replacing it.”By backing these two companies, CTAN isn’t just expanding its portfolio—we’re helping early-stage solutions gain traction in markets that are often overlooked. From wastewater treatment to industrial chemicals, these may not be flashy sectors, but they’re critical to our infrastructure, economy, and environment. While we support cutting-edge technologies like AI and deep tech, we’re equally committed to transforming the legacy industries that quietly power the world.About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Central Texas Angel Network is one of the largest and most active angel investing organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2006, CTAN has been dedicated to supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs throughout Central Texas. CTAN provides capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help promising ventures succeed and drive economic growth in the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.