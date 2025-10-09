Smith Names Jamie Treinen Director of Business Development, EMEA

Smith Company Logo Jamie Treinen, Director of Business Development, EMEA

Jamie will coordinate efforts to build on Smith’s global business-development strategy

As I step into this leadership position, I look forward to enhancing our support for the leading market players and alleviating their supply chain challenges.” — Jamie Treinen, Director of Business Development, EMEA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Jamie Treinen to the role of Director of Business Development, EMEA. In this role, Jamie will spearhead all business-development initiatives in Europe, identify major growth opportunities, and strengthen the company’s regional partnerships.“With an expansive footprint in Europe, Smith is already engaging with companies across a diverse market spectrum,” said Jamie. “As I step into this leadership position, I look forward to enhancing our support for the leading market players and alleviating their supply chain challenges. Leveraging Smith’s data, operative scalability, financial strength, and, most importantly, people, we can help unlock the full potential of our customers’ supply chain strategies.”Jamie joined Smith as a Sales Representative at its Houston headquarters in August 1997 and then moved to Europe two years later to help open the company’s European headquarters in Amsterdam. Over the next two decades, he took on a variety of sales and management roles across Europe and the United States before being promoted to his most recent role of Executive Account Manager in 2020.“Jamie’s industry experience and extensive network are key elements that will help cultivate additional growth in the EMEA region,” said Renato Souza, Smith’s President of Global Business Development. “He excels at connecting with people across all different levels of our customers’ organizations and has extensive knowledge of the commodities business. I am very confident in his success and wish him the best of luck on this next chapter of his professional career.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

