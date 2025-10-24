Uncover secrets to conquering invasive plants with free MDC workshop Nov. 7 at Caldwell Conservation Area

Body

WASHINGTON, Mo.—Non-native invaders can wreak havoc on native woodlands, habitat for wildlife, and even impact the quality of foraging for cattle.

If your woods are being invaded by undesirable plants, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting an event that can help. MDC’s Invasive Species Management workshop will take place on Friday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. at Caldwell Conservation Area in Franklin County. It will be a chance to tap into the knowledge of MDC land management experts for some of the best practices to keep invasive plants at bay.

Attendees will learn about the history of non-native invasive plants and how they disrupt the native ecosystems, wildlife populations, farm/timber production, and recreational opportunities on your land. The workshop will teach various management options and participants will put the skills to use the same day. It will provide a hands-on learning experience, led by the MDC team, that will show participants how to identify, target, and treat problematic invasives such as bush honeysuckle, privet, wintercreeper, and multiflora-rose.

“Participants will come away with the skills to help ensure the future health our of Missouri habitats and wildlife by decreasing the spread of harmful invasive plants and providing higher quality forage,” said MDC Forester Cody Baily.

The Invasive Species Management workshop is free, and lunch will be provided. However, online preregistration at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4P is required to attend.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.5 miles, then Bieker Road south two miles.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.