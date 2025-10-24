Elevated Game Podcast Announces Partnership with Harold ‘Lefty’ Williams, Powered by 5120 Entertainment

G Wayne, Host of Elevated Game Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elevated Game podcast, hosted by actor and digital creator Gerald Wayne, launches with purpose, passion, and a powerhouse partnership. In collaboration with international basketball icon and philanthropist Harold “Lefty” Williams, the show delivers inspiring, high-impact conversations that blend faith, culture, and community. Season 1 debuted on October 16, 2025, and is produced by 5120 Entertainment, with executive producers Alex Parker, Kori Davis, Eugene Parker, Gerald Wayne, and Harold “Lefty” Williams. The show is part of the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network.From childhood actor to influential podcast host, Gerald Wayne has turned personal evolution into a platform that brings joy, laughter, and life-changing insights to a loyal and growing audience. Elevated Game’s mission? To create a fun, faith-driven, and uplifting space that reminds listeners to "stand tall in the middle of the storm."Elevated Game is quickly earning a reputation as a standout podcast that blends entertainment with unfiltered truth. With a dynamic mix of humor, vulnerability, and unwavering faith, the show has become a go-to destination for listeners seeking both insight and inspiration. Its growing influence is underscored by a lineup of notable guests, including actor Dorien Wilson (The Steve Harvey Show, The Parkers), rapper and singer Kaplan.FrFr, and actor Marcus Henderson (Get Out, Snowfall)."Our impact can be seen in the comment section of each show through impact statements made by our fan base," says Wayne. With the addition of Harold "Lefty" Williams, Elevated Game sharpens its focus on resilience, purpose, and cultural power. Renowned not only for his elite basketball career but also for his impact in youth development and community transformation, Williams brings a deeper dimension to the show’s storytelling and reach. As the host of The Art of Rebounding podcast and the architect behind a growing media portfolio, Lefty contributes his expertise in show development, dynamic interviewing, and culturally-driven conversation, elevating his partnership with Gerald Wayne into a high-impact creative collaboration.Each week, Elevated Game delivers podcast episodes that fuse humor, heartfelt stories, and real-life lessons designed to uplift and entertain. Fans can deepen their connection to the show through exclusive merchandise available at Elevated-Game.com , while behind-the-scenes moments and bonus content unfold on Instagram via @ELEVATE_W_GWAYNE , offering a more personal look into the energy and authenticity that define the brand.Purpose-Driven, Audience-CenteredAt the heart of Elevated Game lies a set of guiding values that shape every conversation, collaboration, and creative choice, dedicated to uplifting one listener at a time, from the inside out. The show stands firmly on the belief that God comes first, grounding every message in faith and purpose. Its mantra, “Walk by faith, not by sight,” fuels a fearless approach to storytelling, one that embraces vulnerability, persistence, and authenticity. And above all, Elevated Game champions truth, joy, and unapologetic entertainment, creating a space where real talk meets inspiration, and every listener leaves feeling seen, uplifted, and motivated to keep going.About Gerald WayneGerald Wayne is a former child actor turned influencer, podcast host, and creative entrepreneur. His podcast, Elevated Game, is a platform rooted in faith, truth, and joy, designed to inspire and uplift through authentic storytelling and powerful guest features. Elevated Game is live on YouTube, available on major podcast platforms, and part of the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network.About Harold “Lefty” Williams and the Art of Rebounding PodcastSetbacks are universal, but comebacks are an art. Hosted by Harold “Lefty” Williams, former Harlem Globetrotter, producer, philanthropist, and founder of the Dare2Dream Foundation, The Art of Rebounding is where life’s toughest losses turn into the most inspiring wins. This is not just a sports show. It’s not just self-help. It’s raw, unfiltered conversations with athletes, entertainers, thought leaders, and everyday heroes who’ve been knocked down- and found the courage to rise higher. Every episode unpacks real stories, hard-earned wisdom, and proven strategies to help you transform heartbreak, burnout, financial struggles, and life’s biggest setbacks into powerful fuel for your future. Because everyone misses shots. But the bold? The bold rebound.Learn more about Lefty Williams mentorship here https://youtu.be/VP4AzpmC00w and philanthropy here: https://youtu.be/fRUvNwKQ5m4 For Show Inquiries, contact: Email: info@elevated-game.comWebsite: Elevated-Game.comWritten by Alisha Magnus-Louis, Chief Strategy Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune

