Hope Beyond Borders: The Refugee Journey That’s Inspiring Leaders Around the World

[From L] Ava V. Manuel, Executive Publisher LA Tribune Publishing House, Lady Dr. Emily Letran, Critically-Acclaimed Best Selling Author of “From Refugee to Success Catalyst”, and Moe Rock, CEO, The Los Angeles Tribune [From L Back Row] Jeff Morris, Rhys Morris , Nam Phan, Ava V. Manuel, Moe Rock, Bill Stirlie [From L Front Row] Alan Vo Ford, Ruhi Hak, James Dinh, Dr. Emily Letran [From L] Lan Nguyen, Kim Yen Gil, Dr. Emily Letran, Doctors Ann and John Vo [From L] Kim Yen Gil, Jenny Thai, Dr. Emily Letran, Bhareth Ghani , Alan Vo Ford, Ngoc Le Waiting for name [From L] Wills Canga, Prince Tony Abraham, Dr. Emily Letran, Alan Vo Ford

Vietnamese refugee & award-winning entrepreneur Dr. Emily Letran unveils From Refugee to Success Catalyst— a true story of turning adversities into achievements

Dr. Letran’s story exemplifies transformation — not just success, but service. Her journey speaks to the heart of leadership,” — Moe Rock, CEO, The Los Angeles Tribune

GARDEN GROVE , CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Tribune proudly joined distinguished guests, civic leaders, and media partners on Sunday, October 26th, for an invite-only celebration marking the official launch of Dr. Emily Letran’s acclaimed new book, From Refugee to Success Catalyst: Turning Struggles into Legacy. The event was held at iTango Restaurant and Lounge in Garden Grove, California, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.Hosted by The Los Angeles Tribune team, the gathering embodied the resilience and leadership values central to Dr. Letran’s work — the belief that adversity can be refined into purpose, and purpose into service.Tribune CEO Moe Rock and Editor-in-Chief Ava V. Manuel welcomed attendees, reaffirming the publication’s mission to highlight stories that elevate community impact, with the LA Tribune red carpet.Among the notable guests were Assemblyman Tri Ta, DreamSmart Founder & CEO Jeff Morris, Attorney Lan Nguyen (Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education Trustee), Jenny Thai Cultural advisor for NBC famous series: THIS IS US, music consultant for HBO series SYMPATHIZER, and Rohini Hak, Founder of Hope-B-LitThe event drew strong media attendance, including SBTN TV, Little Saigon TV, UrbanAsian TV, Tammy Lindbergh of T-Entertainment, and Trizzie Nguyen, co-host and owner of iTango Restaurant, whose hospitality helped shape the event’s intimate, community-centered tone. Also present was The T Entertainment, which brings together talented musicians and exceptional singers to create unforgettable experiences, from live bands, sound systems, and DJs to decorations, photography, and event planning.Eduardo Robles , Creative Energy Activator, used energy activation dynamic to elevate the energy in the room and created the perfect introduction for Dr Letran.During her remarks, Dr. Letran shared personal reflections from her journey and offered insight into her leadership framework, encouraging guests to “turn every challenge into a platform for impact.”In a special announcement, The Los Angeles Tribune Best Seller Division confirmed that Dr. Letran’s book has been officially submitted and approved for entry into the 2026 Pulitzer Prize competition in the Memoir/Biography category.“It’s an honor to see this story of perseverance recognized at such a distinguished level,” said Editor-in-Chief and head publisher, Ava V. Manuel. “Dr. Letran represents the kind of transformative leadership that The Tribune strives to amplify.”Book and donation proceeds during the launch were appropriated to two causes Dr Letran supports:• Hope-B-Lit —a 501c3 that champions grassroots empowerment through global medical and holistic health camps. Rooted in dignity and powered by hope, it amplifies the wellbeing and voices of women and children worldwide.• Love Life Leaning (3L TV)—a foundation that helps the poor, the dead, the unheard and fights for Peace on Earth. The Foundation produced the documentary "Book of Death" with the message, "No more war", and shares the journey of Vietnamese refugees in search for freedom after the end of the Viet Nam War.Press Contact:DrEmily@tribuneLA.comAbout the BookFrom Refugee to Success Catalyst: Turning Struggles into Legacy is a powerful blend of memoir and leadership guide that chronicles Dr. Emily Letran’s journey from the refugee camps of Vietnam to becoming a respected entrepreneur, mentor, movie producer, international film-festival producer, and philanthropist.Through twelve defining chapters, she reveals how resilience, focus, and service can turn adversity into advantage. Each page offers both personal reflection and practical insight, showing readers how to lead with purpose, balance ambition with compassion, and transform everyday challenges into opportunities for growth.The book’s actionable tools and free resources from Dr. Letran have inspired professionals, parents, and leaders to redefine success as something far greater than personal achievement.About the AuthorLady Dr. Emily Letran is an award-winning entrepreneur, business mentor, and speaker whose story embodies perseverance and purpose. Arriving in America as a teenage refugee with limited English and limitless determination, she went on to earn dual degrees in dentistry and advanced science, build multiple successful dental practices, produce meaningful films, and mentor emerging leaders in business and healthcare.She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery and Master of Science in Oral Biology concurrently at UCLA and today owns thriving multi-specialty dental practices in Southern California. Beyond dentistry, Dr. Letran is a Certified High-Performance Coach, a sought-after TEDx speaker, media guest, and co-founder of the Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival, blending her passion for storytelling with her mission to inspire.Whether in the dental chair, on a stage, at a film festival, or mentoring the next generation of leaders, Lady Dr. Emily Letran lives by her guiding belief: struggles are not the end of our story—they are the catalyst for legacy.Beyond professional excellence, Dr. Emily Letran’s humanitarian spirit shines through the Emily Letran Foundation, which provides free dentistry to veterans and underserved communities, raises funds for mobile dental units, sponsors scholarships for business owners seeking high-performance training. and supporting education, refugee empowerment, and leadership development worldwide.Recognized globally for her service and leadership, Dr. Letran has been knighted as a Lady of The Royal Order of Constantine The Great and Saint Helen and inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. She is also a proud member of the Forbes Coaches Council.Her message bridges generations and cultures: success is not defined by what we gain, but by what we give back.About the LegacyDr. Emily Letran’s legacy is a living movement — one that transforms personal struggle into shared progress. Her journey stands as a testament to the enduring power of faith, family, and fortitude.Through her Legacy in Action initiative, mentorship programs, and community philanthropy, she continues to empower others to rise above circumstance and build lives of contribution and meaning.The legacy of From Refugee to Success Catalyst extends far beyond the pages of her book. It lives in every act of courage, every mentor who uplifts another, and every leader who dares to serve first. For Dr. Letran, legacy is not what we leave behind — it’s what we build into others while we’re still here.To connect and/or collab with Dr. Letran, email DrEmily@tribuneLA.com or visit www.dremilyletran.com

