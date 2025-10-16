Arsenic Kitchen Releases New Single 'Devil's Advocate'

Arsenic Kitchen on Set

Hard rock band Arsenic Kitchen, has released their latest single, "Devil's Advocate."

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard rock band Arsenic Kitchen, with roots in both Phoenix and Nashville, has released their latest single, " Devil's Advocate ." The track and its accompanying music video became available on all major streaming and video platforms on September 26, 2025.The music video for "Devil's Advocate" complements the single by exploring themes of internal conflict and duality. Through a sequence of symbolic visuals, the video aims to provide a narrative interpretation of the song's lyrical content."Devil's Advocate" is the first single from the band's forthcoming EP, titled 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased,' which is scheduled for release on October 25, 2025. The band, consisting of Lucas Fulmer (vocals), Blake Miller (guitar), and Jonathan Bresar (drums), has cultivated a sound that blends elements of hard rock, metalcore, and post-hardcore.The release of the new single and video provides a glimpse into the musical and visual direction of the upcoming EP. The band plans to celebrate the release of 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased' with a performance at the Desert Grey Festival in Mesa, Arizona, on October 25th.Arsenic Kitchen has been building a presence in both the Phoenix and Nashville music scenes. "Devil's Advocate" is the latest addition to their developing discography.

Arsenic Kitchen - Devil's Advocate (Official Video)

