Arsenic Kitchen Set To Celebrate New EP At Desert Grey Festival October 25th

Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller

Phoenix hard rock band Arsenic Kitchen's EP, "Handbook for the Recently Deceased," drops Oct 24. The release celebration is Oct 25 at Desert Grey Festival.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent hard rock band Arsenic Kitchen has announced the release of its new EP, “Handbook for the Recently Deceased,” scheduled for distribution on Friday, October 24th, 2025. The record is a cinematic work featuring strong melodies and narrative-driven lyrics. The first single, “Devil’s Advocate,” has been released in advance of the EP, accompanied by a music video . The track exemplifies the band's sound, which combines elements of melodic hard rock with metal-core.The release will be supported by a live performance at the Desert Grey Festival in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, where the band is scheduled to appear on the main stage. This performance will serve as the official EP release event and will showcase the band's theatrical stage presence.“Devil’s Advocate” serves as an introduction to the record's thematic content. The track begins with intricate guitar riffs that build into a commanding rhythmic groove. The musical arrangement features melodic hard rock elements, including distinct hooks and a strong chorus. These elements are contrasted with sections of aggressive instrumentation and vocals. The track also incorporates atmospheric bells, which, combined with the vocal delivery, create a distinct sonic environment.The narrative of “Devil’s Advocate” presents the story of a reaper figure who develops sympathy for the individuals he observes. This narrative strategy introduces the EP’s conceptual framework, which explores themes of morality from an unconventional perspective. The single is accompanied by a music video that highlights the band's focus on visual storytelling. The video depicts the reaper figure encountering individuals at their moment of passing and presenting each with a copy of the “Handbook for the Recently Deceased,” a direct homage to director Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice.This thematic connection is intentional, as the EP’s title is borrowed from the significant artefact within the film. The video reflects the band's macabre and theatrical aesthetic. The release aligns with the Halloween season and showcases the band's approach to creating a cohesive artistic experience.The full EP, “Handbook for the Recently Deceased,” expands upon the thematic world introduced by its lead single. The record is designed as a cohesive work, with each track functioning as a chapter in a larger narrative that explores the stories of various souls. The EP continues in the band's signature sound, characterised by dynamic shifts, strong melodic hooks, and atmospheric arrangements. The album explores non-conformist themes through its music and lyrics. The band has also confirmed that the EP will be accompanied by a short film of the same name.The band's live performance is a key component of their artistic expression. Arsenic Kitchen is known for a high-energy stage presence, and the release celebration at the Desert Grey Festival on October 25th is a key date for the ensemble. The performance will be theatrical and visually focused, with the band bringing their narrative concepts to the stage to create an immersive atmosphere. The main stage performance will feature the band delivering tracks from “Handbook for the Recently Deceased.” The Desert Grey Festival provides a venue for the band to introduce their new material to a wider audience. Tickets are available for purchase through the festival's official website.

Arsenic Kitchen - Devil's Advocate (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.