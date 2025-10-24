Maine DOE Launches Family Engagement Office Hour Series Starting October 30

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports is in year four of a five-year Statewide Family Engagement Center (SFEC) grant. For those interested in learning more about this grant and available upcoming resources, the Maine DOE will be providing a three-part Family Engagement Office Hour series throughout the 2025-2026 school year. The first session will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. virtually via Zoom.

SFEC grants provide financial support to organizations that offer technical assistance and training to state education agencies in the implementation and enhancement of systemic and effective family engagement policies, programs, and activities. Through Maine’s SFEC grant, the Consortium for Engaging Families Across Maine (CEFAM) was established. CEFAM is an online resource for educators, families, and students that includes family engagement assessment tools, information about parent advisory team opportunities, trainings to strengthen family engagement and partnership practices, and more.

The Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports invites educators to join the first Family Engagement Office Hour for an overview of the SFEC grant, including what has been accomplished in the first three years of the grant, feedback received from more than 800 parents/caregivers in Maine, and resources available in the final two years of the SFEC grant. This content is applicable to administrators, teachers, and any school staff member seeking to strengthen relationships, partnerships, and engagement with families. The remaining two Family Engagement Office Hour sessions (at dates to be announced in the winter and early spring) will share information in response to requests by educators who attended the first Office Hour session, as well as updates and opportunities to continue supporting family engagement efforts.

Please register in advance for the October 30 Family Engagement Office Hour. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details about how to join the meeting.

If you have questions or ideas about family engagement needs in your school administrative unit, please contact Maine DOE Director of the Office of School and Student Supports Julie Smyth at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov.