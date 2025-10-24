Maine DOE Update – October 24, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry Named 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) has announced that Gorham School Department Superintendent Heather Perry has been named the 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year. | More

RSU 34 Assistant Superintendent Jon Doty Named 2026 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) has announced that RSU 34 Assistant Superintendent Jon Doty has been named the 2026 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year. | More

2025 Veterans Day Teacher’s Resource Guide Now Available

As the new school year gets underway and Veterans Day 2025 approaches, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators and communities to reflect with students on the meaning of this national observance. | More

Maine DOE Highlights Resources and Opportunities for Dyslexia Awareness Month

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) mission to promote the best learning opportunities for all Maine students, the Maine DOE remains committed to supporting schools by offering resources that meet the needs of all families, students, caregivers, educators, and school systems. | More

Recognizing National School Bus Safety Week from October 20-24, 2025

From October 20-24, 2025, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is recognizing National School Bus Safety Week, an annual observance dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of the millions of students who depend on school transportation safety. | More

FAME Offers Free Resources to Help Maine Borrowers Manage Federal Student Loan Repayment

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is offering various resources and opportunities to make federal student loan repayment more manageable and less overwhelming. Maine residents with federal student loans (“borrowers”) are encouraged to take advantage of FAME’s guidance, tools, and personalized support to better understand their options and stay on track with repayment. | More

Maine Surplus Offers Schools Access to Affordable Equipment, Furniture, and Supplies

Maine Surplus would like to remind educational institutions across the state that they are eligible to become donees and receive priority access to both state and federal surplus property—providing schools with affordable options to purchase or receive a wide range of useful equipment and supplies. | More

REMINDER: Public Comment Period for Proposed Rule Chapter 115 – The Credentialing of Education Personnel

In response to the 131st and 132nd Maine Legislature, the Maine State Board of Education is engaging in rulemaking to revise Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Education Personnel in alignment with its 2023 report to the Legislature. In that report, the State Board reviewed a number of credentialing topics, including pathways for specific endorsements. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Pizza Men of Shooting Stars: How Two Scarborough Bus Drivers Deliver More Than Lunch

At the Shooting Stars Program for pre-K students in Scarborough, lunchtime is about a lot more than food—it is about smiles, laughter, and two beloved visitors who the children affectionately call, “The Pizza Men.” | More

A Space for Teens, Built by Teens: The Belfast Teen Center

In the middle of downtown Belfast, a new space has opened its doors. It is made for teenagers, by teenagers and is aptly named the Belfast Teen Center. In a time when it has become increasingly difficult for young people to find a safe, welcoming place to hang out, this is a rare and vital resource: a community hub where teens can gather after school. | More

Cultivating Calm: Pond Cove Elementary School’s K-4 Health and Wellness Program Builds Lifelong Skills

At Pond Cove Elementary School in the Cape Elizabeth School Department, students gain more than just academic knowledge; they’re learning essential tools to support their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Pond Cove is one of the few elementary schools in Maine with a certified health educator leading a comprehensive Health and Wellness program. | More

On Mackworth Island, a School Builds Trust and Educator Pathways

When a deaf Teacher of the Deaf led a summer marine biology camp at the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf (MECDHH/GBSD), something remarkable happened. Students who typically relied on spoken English naturally shifted into American Sign Language (ASL), so that they could connect with their peers. | More

Lewiston Public Schools Strengthens Student Stability through Preventing Student Homelessness Grant

Lewiston Public Schools is making meaningful strides in supporting students and families through the Preventing Student Homelessness grant, turning critical funding into lasting impact. With innovative districtwide outreach and the creation of a robust Student Resource Center, Lewiston is ensuring that students can focus on learning, growth, and opportunity—not crisis survival. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Professional Learning Series: Developing Individual Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPs) for Multilingual Learners with Collaboration and Instructional Planning in Mind

Are you new to Individual Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPS) or looking to strengthen your team’s approach? Do you serve a small multilingual learner population and want a practical framework that ensures compliance with state and federal guidelines and promotes student growth? If so, consider attending a two-part virtual series that the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting to offer a clear, collaborative process for developing ILAPS that reflect each student’s language profile, strengths, and instructional needs. | More

Professional Learning Workshop: Integrating Literacy through Graphic Novels with Marek Bennett

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to kick off the return of the Integrating Literacy series with a full-day deep dive into graphic novels as powerful tools for literacy growth. | More

Maine DOE Launches Family Engagement Office Hour Series Starting October 30

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports is in year four of a five-year Statewide Family Engagement Center (SFEC) grant. For those interested in learning more about this grant and available upcoming resources, the Maine DOE will be providing a three-part Family Engagement Office Hour series throughout the 2025-2026 school year. The first session will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. virtually via Zoom. | More

Register Now for the 2025 Fall Alternative Education Association Conference

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine has announced that its fall conference will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Marti Stevens Learning Center in Skowhegan from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the theme “Connection!” | More

Career/Project Opportunities:

