FY27 Estimate Public Pre-K Student Count Data Form Submissions Due by November 11

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) commends school administrative units (SAUs) for their ongoing efforts to expand access to public pre-K. If your SAU plans to open or expand a pre-K program in the 2026-2027 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) ED279 for the children enrolled in these new or expanded programs. This means that your SAU will receive pre-K funding in the same year that the children are enrolled, without a year’s delay.

If your SAU plans to start and/or expand public pre-K in the 2026-2027 school year and wishes to receive an estimated FY27 pre-K allocation, please complete the FY27 Estimate Pre-K Student Count data form by November 11, 2025.

This form includes three questions:

What is your SAU? (Choose your SAU from a drop-down list.) Do you have an existing pre-K program (FY26)? – Yes/No What is your SAU’s estimated increase in pre-K enrollment (i.e., the number of new slots that will be available in new or expanded programs)?

SAUs completing this form must also complete the Pre-K Program Application through the Maine DOE Early Learning Team by April 30, 2026, and obtain program approval.

The FY27 Estimate Pre-K Student Count data form is intended to capture the projected enrollment for new and expanding pre-K programs only. The estimated student count that you provide will be added to your SAU’s current FY26 enrollment to calculate FY27 pre-K funding on the ED279.

Your SAU’s October 1, 2026 verified total pre-K enrollment (reported on page two of the ED279) should reflect the combined total of your FY26 enrollment and FY27 estimated counts. Following October 1, 2026, an audit adjustment will be made to align the FY27 pre-K allocation with actual enrollment reported in NEO. Please note that this adjustment may result in an increase or decrease in funding.

For more information about establishing or expanding a pre-K program, please visit the Maine DOE | Establishing a Program or contact Nicole Madore, Maine DOE Early Childhood Specialist, at nicole.madore@maine.gov. For questions specific to FY27 ED279 estimates, please contact Donna Tiner, Maine DOE School Finance Coordinator, at donna.tiner@maine.gov.