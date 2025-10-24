Maine Surplus Offers Schools Access to Affordable Equipment, Furniture, and Supplies

Maine Surplus would like to remind educational institutions across the state that they are eligible to become donees and receive priority access to both state and federal surplus property—providing schools with affordable options to purchase or receive a wide range of useful equipment and supplies.

State surplus property includes used or unused items that are no longer needed by state agencies. Before being made available to the general public, these items are offered first to eligible donees, such as public schools, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Federal surplus property is distributed through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and can include larger or specialized items.

Items Currently Available

Maine Surplus’ current inventory includes several items that may be of particular interest to schools:

Gymnasium Equipment

Technology Equipment

Microsoft Surface and HP computers/tablets with Windows 10($125-$175)

Projectors ($25)

Furniture

Varidesks ($20-$50)

Filing cabinets, both small and large ($5-$30)

Tall tables ($30)

Other Assorted Items

Clipboards ($2)

Unused dishes and cups ($0.25)

Salt/sand spreader ($250)

Photos of many of these items are available in the attached PDF.

Maine Surplus also routinely offers a variety of other useful items for schools and educational programs, including:

Cell phones and tablets

Printers and office supplies

Desks, chairs, and bookshelves

Stationery and classroom materials

Tools and vehicles, including vans, passenger cars, and buses (occasionally available)

Federal surplus property may also include heavy equipment and other items that could be especially beneficial for vocational and technical programs.

How to Become a Donee and Acquire Surplus Property

Apply: Complete the application found on the Maine Surplus Donee Guidance webpage and follow the submission instructions. Once approved: Visit the Maine Surplus warehouse at 85 Leighton Road in Augusta (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) to purchase furniture, technology, office supplies, and more.

at 85 Leighton Road in Augusta (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) to purchase furniture, technology, office supplies, and more. Visit the auction yard on the third Thursday of each month to purchase vehicles or heavy/outdoor equipment.

on the third Thursday of each month to purchase vehicles or heavy/outdoor equipment. Explore the Federal Surplus webpage for instructions on acquiring federal surplus property.

Need Assistance or Specific Items?

Schools looking for particular items are encouraged to provide Maine Surplus with a “want” list and will be contacted when matching items become available.

For more information, please contact Maine Surplus at 207-287-2923 or surplus@maine.gov, or check out the Maine Surplus website.