Secretary of State Elections Division Accepting Public Comment on Rules Implementing House Bill 4024

The Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division is currently accepting public comment on rules implementing House Bill 4024.

HB 4024 established new campaign contribution limits, mandated the creation of a first-of-its-kind campaign finance data dashboard, changed how political committees are organized, limited candidates' ability to roll unused funds into future elections, and much more.

“HB 4024 does a lot more than just putting limits on contributions to political campaigns. It’s an ambitious overhaul of how campaigns are run in Oregon. My office is committed to doing our best to implement this law as it stands,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read.

“There are still outstanding questions that the Legislature needs to provide clarity on, and our office will do everything we can to address as much as we can through this rulemaking process with public input.”

As part of the implementation process, the Secretary of State’s Elections Division is working to develop administrative rules.

In May, the Election Division published draft rules for proposed implementation of HB 4024 and then convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) to consider and provide feedback on the draft rules. The Elections Division also accepted feedback from the public.

After considering and incorporating the feedback received, the Division made changes to the draft rules and formally published updated proposed rules on September 15, 2025. The Division invites interested parties to provide written feedback on these proposed rules.

This Friday, October 24th is the last day to offer comments on proposed rules that would update candidate filing deadlines. House Bill 4024 changed the filing deadline for elected incumbent candidates to be seven days before the filing deadline for other candidates.

​Feedback for all other rules and manuals, including the Campaign Finance Manual, is due November 21, 2025, 5:00 p.m. There will be a public hearing on November 7, 2025. Interested parties can find details on how to join on the Secretary of State website.

For more information on the Elections Division’s efforts to implement House Bill 4024, visit the Secretary of State website.