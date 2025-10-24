ICE Arrests Two Criminal Illegal Alien Fugitives Wanted for Murder of Woman in Austin, TX

One of these illegal aliens who allegedly was involved in the shooting of the 43-year-old woman entered the U.S. through Biden Administration's CBP One app

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aided in the arrest of two criminal illegal aliens allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a 43-year-old Mary Gonzales in Austin, Texas. Jesus Llamas-Yanez and Javier Roman Hernandez, both criminal illegal aliens from Mexico, were arrested by ICE on October 8, 2025. On October 8, ICE also lodged an immigration detainer for a third individual, Enrique Gomez-Urbina, 21, who is an illegal alien from Mexico and was arrested in Austin by local authorities on charges for first-degree murder.

According to local reports, the deceased woman’s body was found shot to death and discarded in a wooded area behind a local business.

Jesus Llamas-Yanez was previously convicted of felony assault and driving under the influence.

Javier Roman Hernandez entered the U.S. using the CBP One app.

Llamas-Yanez's rap sheet also includes two arrests for driving under the influence.

“These alleged cold-blooded murderers should have never been in our country in the first place and Mary Gonzales should still be alive,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “One of these criminals came into our country using Biden’s disastrous CBP One app. Open border policies have deadly consequences. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, these accused murderers will never be free on American streets to commit heinous crimes again.”

Roman Hernandez entered the United States on foot at the Hidalgo, Texas Point of Entry during the Biden Administration on July 23, 2023, using the disastrous CBP One app.

Llamas-Yanez illegally entered the United States at or near an unknown location, on or about an unknown date.

