ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Who Killed 3 in California While Driving 18-Wheeler Under the Influence

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, responsible for taking the lives of three individuals and several more injured in a DUI accident in San Bernadino County, California.

On October 22, ICE lodged an immigration detainer for Jashanpreet Sing following his arrest by local authorities in San Bernadino County, California on charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence. Dash camera footage captured the crash.

Singh first entered the U.S. in 2022 through the southern border and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden administration.

“It is a terrible tragedy three innocent people lost their lives due to the reckless open border policies that allowed an illegal alien to be released into the U.S. and drive an 18-wheeler on America’s highways,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This accident follows a disturbing trend of illegal aliens driving 18 wheelers and semi-trucks on America’s roads. Earlier this week, DHS highlighted another fatal accident in Indiana caused by an illegal alien driving a semi-truck. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is working day-in and day-out to make America’s roads safe again.”

Earlier this week, ICE lodged a separate detainer for a criminal illegal alien who was operating a semi-truck and struck and killed another driver.

These tragedies follow a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.