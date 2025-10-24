Cicero or Sicario: A Day of Crashes

Despite one of the most violent days during Operation Midway Blitz, law enforcement arrested multiple illegal aliens

CICERO, Ill. – On October 22, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) faced one of its most violent days since beginning Operation Midway Blitz. Here’s what happened as federal officers were carrying out our nation’s immigration laws:

, three U.S. citizens, Jacqueline Lopez, Eliana Bahena, and Jonathan Uribe, are accused of tailing Border Patrol vehicles to draw attention to them. One car then attempted to ram a vehicle, and all three drivers were taken into custody. At 24 th Street and Ogden Avenue , USBP was targeted by an aggressive U.S. citizen driver displaying an anti-ICE flag. The driver, Alexis Correa , a Latin Kings gang member , is accused of following agents for several miles on 26 th Street and then attempted to ram the vehicle head-on. USBP evaded the driver, but the suspects continued to drive recklessly striking another car civilian car. The driver’s criminal history includes convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, destroying evidence, and DUI. He was arrested under 18 USC 111.

, CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) arrested one U.S. citizen, Alexander Torres, who is accused of recklessly impeding operations and tailing government vehicles. The driver ignored repeated commands from officers to cease actions and he eventually boxed in government vehicles in an alleyway. His criminal history includes convictions for . In Glendale Heights, USBP conducted a targeted immigration enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of three illegal aliens from Mexico, who were all in violation of our nation’s immigration laws. Agents encountered the three illegal aliens in a parking lot and they refused to comply with verbal commands to exit their vehicle. The driver, Jose Mauricio Rosas-Hernandez, reversed into a government vehicle and scraped another USBP unit. One agent, while chasing on foot, was struck in the knee. These three criminals were taken into ICE custody.

Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“While conducting immigration enforcement operations in Cicero and Glendale Heights, agitators stalked law enforcement, rammed vehicles, fled scenes, injured agents, and caused multiple accidents across town—putting law enforcement and the public in danger. Despite the violence, CBP arrested 3 illegal aliens who were breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Six citizens were arrested for impeding and threatening to kill agents.

“Our officers are facing a surge in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. CBP and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

For weeks, federal officers have had projectiles and rocks thrown at them, vehicles used as weapons, bounties placed on their head, and agitators stalking and doxxing law enforcement. All the while, sanctuary politicians like Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson idly watch these domestic terrorists run their cities and dehumanize ICE and CBP officers.

In total, 6 U.S. citizens were arrested on Wednesday for impeding operations and 3 illegal aliens were placed into removal proceedings.