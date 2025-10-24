Despite Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Arrests Child Sexual Predators, Murderers, and Gang Members

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the worst of the worst despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, including criminal illegal aliens convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact, robbery, murder, drug trafficking, and assault.

“Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown and ICE officers facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them including terrorist attacks and bounties on their heads for their murders, ICE continues to arrest the worst of the worst,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday, ICE arrested gang members, murderers, and pedophiles. Nothing will stop or slow us down from making America safe again.”

The worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:

Manuel Fonseca-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with child sexual contact in Rockwall County, Texas.

Rafel Emilio Ramirez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member convicted for robbery in Los Angeles, California.

Sergio Lopez-De La Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second degree murder in Sarasota, Florida.

Ricardo Antonio Melara, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Northern District of Georgia.

Liliana Dolores Sepulveda-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for domestic violence and assault in Webb County, Texas.

