RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT OPENS IN MELVILLE, NY

Marriott Residence Inn logo Residence Inn by Marriott Melville recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration. Photo credit: Judy Walker

New all-suite hotel offers upscale comfort for both extended and short-term stays

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadhollow Road Hotel, LLC and Chartwell Hotels announced today the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Melville, located at 500 Broadhollow Road. Featuring an upscale, stylish décor that blends comfort with flexibility, the all-suite hotel is designed to accommodate guests staying for weeks at a time as well as those visiting for only a night or two.

The four-story, 143-suite hotel blends upscale design with residential-style comfort, offering an ideal stay for business and leisure travelers alike. The 103,555-square-foot property sits on three acres directly off Exit 49S of the Long Island Expressway, placing guests minutes from major businesses. The hotel was built by Broadhollow Road Hotel LLC, with the majority owner being Giaquinto Management. Partnering with Garone Management and George Tsunis among others.

“Melville is a regional hub of business and recreational activity making it a natural fit for Residence Inn by Marriott,” said Diane Mayer, Vice President and Global Brand Manager.

Residence Inn by Marriott Melville features 111 Studio Suites, 16 One-Bedroom Suites, and 16 Two-Bedroom Suites with two bathrooms, all thoughtfully designed for comfort and flexibility. Each suite includes a fully equipped kitchen, distinct living and work areas, and modern amenities.

Residence Inn by Marriott Melville blends productivity and leisure with a wide range of on-site amenities. Guests can unwind at the Gbar & Bistro, which serves American cuisine and cocktails daily, or relax by the outdoor fire pit and putting green. The indoor pool and fitness center offer wellness options year-round, while complimentary breakfast and on-site laundry add everyday convenience. For business travelers, the hotel features 1,160 square feet of flexible meeting space and full-service business amenities including computers, printers, and copy and fax access. Pet friendly accommodations welcome up to two pets per suite.

Residence Inn by Marriott Melville recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration. Over 100 attended including elected officials, members of the Melville and Huntington Chambers of Commerce, business leaders, community partners, and invited guests from across Long Island. The event featured guided tours of the property along with cocktail reception. The celebration underscored the hotel’s role in supporting local economy.

To learn more about Residence Inn by Marriott Melville visit residence-inn.marriott.com.

