D&B Engineers and Architects Hires a New Engineer

Nardeen Henry of East Meadow Joins the Team of Engineers at D&B

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Nardeen Henry has been hired as an Engineer II at D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading Engineering and Architectural consulting organization specializing in water, wastewater, hazardous waste, architecture, solid waste, civil and environmental engineering, and construction management. She was hired to work at the firm’s Woodbury, NY corporate headquarters.

Mrs. Henry joins D&B Engineers and Architects with civil engineering experience from working as an Assistant Resident Engineer at Enovate Engineering in New Jersey. She was responsible for working with the Animal Care Center in Bronx, NY where she had responsibilities including ensuring construction was performed in accordance with contract drawings, specifications and applicable codes and standards. Prior to Enovate, Mrs. Henry worked for M&J Engineering P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY where she worked to support the LIRR Expansion Project Floral Park to Hicksville, NY. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Assuit University and holds her OSHA-10 Certificate, OSHA-30 Certificate and Fundamental of Engineering Certificate.

“Mrs. Henry’s prior work experience and skills will be an asset to D&B clients,” said D&B President Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE. “We are honored to have her join our stellar team of engineers.”

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation, and drinking water quality and supply issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, please visit www.db-eng.com, or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi with PMG Strategic, Inc. at (631) 756-7160, gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com.

