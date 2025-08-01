D&B Shines at ‘New York’s Water Event 2025’

The D&B team stands proudly in front of the D&B 60th Anniversary booth at New York’s Water Event 2025 (NYWE25) hosted by the New York Section American Water Works Association (NYSAWWA).

D&B Engineers and Architects recently sponsored, exhibited and participated in NYWE25 hosted by New York Section American Water Works Association (NYSAWWA).

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in water supply, wastewater, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste, and civil and environmental engineering, recently sponsored, exhibited and participated in New York’s Water Event 2025 (NYWE25) hosted by the New York Section American Water Works Association (NYSAWWA). The event was held April 15 to 17 in Saratoga Springs, NY.

In addition to being a Gold Sponsor of the event, D&B participated in three technical sessions:

• Stephen Laun, Senior Engineer at D&B, moderated “Water Quality & Treatment”

• Andrew Grundy, Senior Associate of D&B, presented “Watermain Extension to Alleviate PFAS Contamination”

• PJ Connell, Associate at D&B, presented “Give Me a Boost - System Management Across Pressure Zones.”

At the event, Mike Savarese, Vice President at D&B, was promoted from Vice Chair to Chair of the NYSAWWA Board of Governors and Arnold Palleschi was awarded the prestigious John M. Diven Jr. Award that embodies commitment, service and leadership in the water industry. Other D&B leadership and staff are also involved in NYSAWWA through numerous committees and as volunteers – Jennifer Gienau, Joe Baier, Daniela Cruz, and Andrew Marrandino.

A special note of congratulations to D&B friends Paul Prignano of Port Washington Water District for earning the Operator Meritorious Service Award, and Mindy Germain, also of Port Washington Water District, for her presentation “Creating a Conservation Culture: One District’s Water Savings Journey.”

The Annual New York Water Event is held every April in Saratoga Springs, New York. This year, over 900 water professionals attended the conference, which features Operators Day, Contests, great new Session Tracks, exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall, Awards, and more.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality and supply issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

About NYSAWWA: Founded in 1914, the New York Section American Water Works Association (NYSAWWA) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the science, treatment, and management of water to ensure a safe and sustainable water future for New York State. With a diverse membership of water professionals, including engineers, operators, scientists, and industry leaders, NYSAWWA serves as a hub for education, collaboration, and innovation in the water sector. The mission is to provide expertise, resources, and advocacy to +meet the evolving needs of water systems and the communities they serve. Through training, technical resources, and engagement with policymakers, NYSAWWA empowers water professionals to address critical challenges such as water quality, infrastructure resilience, and workforce development. With a strong commitment to public health and environmental stewardship, the NYSAWWA plays a vital role in shaping the future of water in the Empire State. Together, we are dedicated to safeguarding one of life’s most essential resources—water.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, please visit www.db-eng.com, or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi with PMG Strategic, Inc. at (631) 756-7160, gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com.

