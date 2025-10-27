Clearbrook Treatment Centers Pennsylvania Introduces New Mental Health Residential Program at Laurel Run Facility

Clearbrook Pennsylvania

Clearbrook Treatment Centers Pennsylvania launches a new Mental Health Residential Program, expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based care in the state.

PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearbrook Treatment Centers Pennsylvania , part of the nationally recognized Banyan Treatment Centers network, is proud to announce the launch of its new Mental Health Residential Program at its Laurel Run facility. This expansion represents a major step forward in providing specialized care for individuals struggling with primary mental health disorders while continuing Clearbrook’s mission of offering a full continuum of behavioral health services.For more than 40 years, Clearbrook has been a trusted resource for the tri-state community, offering medically monitored detox, residential addiction treatment, and partial hospitalization programs in a safe and supportive setting. The addition of the Mental Health Residential Program allows Clearbrook to extend its expertise to individuals facing challenges such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, schizophrenia, and other mental health disorders.By creating a structured and compassionate environment focused on healing, clients are given the opportunity to stabilize, learn coping skills, and regain a sense of balance in their lives.The need for expanded mental health services in Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas has never been greater. Rising rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and serious mental illness across the state have put immense strain on already limited treatment resources. Many communities, particularly in rural areas, face long wait times, limited providers, or travel barriers to accessing inpatient mental health treatment, leaving countless individuals and families without the care they desperately need. Neighboring regions, including parts of New Jersey, New York, and Delaware, report similar shortages, underscoring the importance of additional treatment options in Northeastern Pennsylvania.Clearbrook’s mission is to meet this urgent demand by expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based care. The new Mental Health Residential Program directly addresses these gaps, providing timely admission and 24/7 clinical support for individuals in crisis. By strengthening its continuum of services, Clearbrook is working to ensure that no one is left without options when it comes to mental health recovery.The program combines evidence-based clinical methods, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and EMDR, with holistic approaches that promote overall wellness. Licensed clinicians and medical staff provide round-the-clock support, while clients participate in individual therapy, group counseling, and family involvement initiatives.Beyond immediate care, the program is designed with long-term recovery in mind. Clients gain the tools to build healthy coping strategies, lower the risk of relapse or re-hospitalization, and enhance their overall quality of life. Through comprehensive case management, structured aftercare planning, and ongoing alumni support, Clearbrook ensures that the healing process extends well beyond a client’s stay, fostering lasting stability and connection within a supportive community.Clearbrook’s expansion into residential mental health treatment also strengthens the statewide continuum of care provided by its sister company, Banyan Philadelphia. Through this partnership, clients have access to outpatient mental health and addiction services as well as Telehealth Virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) , ensuring ongoing support and flexibility for those who need to continue their recovery journey after residential care.This comprehensive network allows individuals across Pennsylvania to access the right level of treatment at the right time, no matter where they are in their healing process.“Our goal has always been to meet people where they are in their recovery,” said a Banyan Treatment Centers Representative. “By offering residential care dedicated to mental health, we are able to help individuals whose struggles may not involve substance use but who still need intensive, personalized treatment to achieve stability and healing. This program ensures they receive the highest standard of care in a safe and restorative setting.”Clearbrook’s Laurel Run facility, a 70-bed campus located in the mountains of Northeastern Pennsylvania, remains committed to the highest standards of safety with 24/7 security, medical supervision, and ongoing aftercare planning. As a Joint Commission–accredited center, Clearbrook continues to build on its legacy of compassionate, patient-centered treatment that extends beyond an individual’s stay in residential care.With this expansion into residential mental health treatment, Clearbrook Treatment Centers Pennsylvania strengthens its role as a leader in behavioral health services and reaffirms its mission of helping individuals and families across the state and surrounding regions find hope, healing, and long-term recovery.

