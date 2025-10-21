Banyan Treatment Centers Expands Access to Adult Dual Diagnosis Care with New West Coast Telehealth IOP Program

Banyan Treatment Centers

Banyan expands its West Coast Dual Diagnosis Telehealth IOP, delivering intensive, evidence-based virtual care to adults facing SUD and mental health disorders.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers, a nationally recognized leader in behavioral health care, is proud to announce the expansion of its West Coast Dual Diagnosis Telehealth Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) , a virtual program specifically designed for adults struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. This initiative addresses a critical gap in the behavioral healthcare system: the nationwide lack of access to structured, higher-level virtual treatment.While online therapy has become more common in recent years, most virtual options remain limited to once-weekly outpatient sessions. For adults who require more intensive, structured support, virtual access to programs like IOP is still scarce. Many patients are unable to attend in-person programs due to distance, lack of transportation, work or family obligations, or limited local resources. As a result, they often face a choice between inadequate care or no care at all.The need for accessible virtual treatment has never been greater. Studies show that only 37% of U.S. adults used any form of telemedicine in the past year, leaving more than 60% with no virtual care contact. Adults in rural areas are disproportionately impacted, with just 24.9% accessing telehealth services compared to their urban counterparts. These access gaps highlight the importance of solutions that remove geographic and logistical barriers to treatment, especially for individuals with dual diagnoses who require consistent, higher-level clinical care.“Our mission has always been to meet people where they are, and today that means bringing intensive, evidence-based treatment directly into their homes,” said a Telehealth Representative of Banyan Treatment Centers. “For many adults, accessing IOP-level care simply isn’t possible because there’s no program nearby, or their daily responsibilities prevent them from attending in person. This new telehealth option ensures they no longer must choose between their recovery and their reality.”Banyan’s adult-focused Telehealth IOP replicates the structure and quality of in-person intensive outpatient treatment, offering regular therapy sessions, psychiatric support, medication management, and evidence-based therapeutic approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) , and trauma-informed care, all delivered through a secure virtual platform. The program is designed to seamlessly integrate into patients’ daily lives, allowing them to continue working, caring for their families, and maintaining their responsibilities while receiving the care they need.Available now to adults in California, Colorado, and Alaska, the program expands Banyan’s continuum of care and offers a vital lifeline to individuals who might otherwise go without appropriate treatment. By breaking down barriers related to location, scheduling, and transportation, Banyan is making recovery more accessible, sustainable, and achievable for adults across the West Coast.“Virtual IOP is more than a convenience, for many, it’s the only viable way to access the level of care they need,” added Banyan Treatment Centers. “This program represents a major step forward in addressing the mental health and addiction treatment gap and ensures that help is available, no matter where someone lives.”For more information about Banyan’s new West Coast Telehealth IOP or to speak with an admissions specialist, please visit www.banyantelehealth.com or call (888) 230-3122.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a leading provider of behavioral health services, offering comprehensive treatment for substance use disorders and mental health conditions at more than 16 facilities nationwide. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to clinical excellence, Banyan provides a full continuum of care, from detox and residential treatment to outpatient services and virtual programs, helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life.

Banyan Telehealth IOP Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.