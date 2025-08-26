Banyan Treatment Centers Expands to Pinellas County with New Primary Mental Health Residential Facility

Banyan Tampa Facility

Banyan Tampa is opening soon in Pinellas County, expanding access to residential mental health care and continuing Banyan’s mission of recovery.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers, one of the nation’s leading providers of behavioral health care, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of Banyan Tampa , a new residential treatment facility located in Pinellas County, Florida. With the opening coming soon, Banyan Tampa will first operate as a primary mental health residential facility , with plans to add a comprehensive substance use disorder treatment program in the future.Banyan Tampa will provide a safe and supportive environment for adults struggling with mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and other mood, personality, and mental health disorders. The facility’s residential setting will allow clients to focus fully on their recovery, with 24/7 care from a team of licensed clinicians and medical professionals.Treatment will be personalized to each client’s needs and will combine evidence-based clinical methods with holistic approaches to promote mind-body wellness. Services will include:- Individual and group therapy sessions focused on recovery and skill-building- Evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, and more- Holistic therapies such as yoga, mindfulness, and biofeedback beds- Life skills development to support clients as they transition back into their daily livesThe demand for mental health services in Pinellas County, the West Coast of Florida, and the greater Tampa Bay area has reached unprecedented levels. According to state health data, Florida ranks among the lowest in the nation for access to mental health care, while the need continues to climb. In Pinellas County specifically, local health agencies have reported increases in depression, anxiety, and suicide rates over the past several years, a trend worsened by pandemic-related isolation, economic pressures, and limited inpatient treatment availability.The Tampa Bay region, home to a large and diverse population, faces similar challenges. Shortages of inpatient beds, long wait times for psychiatric care, and a growing demand for dual diagnosis treatment have left many individuals without timely access to the help they need. Banyan Tampa aims to help close this gap by providing accessible, high-quality residential mental health treatment in a compassionate, recovery-focused environment.Banyan Tampa is preparing to launch its residential mental health services in the near future, expanding access to integrated care on Florida’s West Coast. This growth strengthens Banyan’s mission to address the full spectrum of behavioral health needs and provide compassionate, comprehensive support to those in need.“As we prepare to open Banyan Tampa, our mission is to create a safe, supportive environment where individuals can find stability, healing, and renewed hope,” said a representative from Banyan Treatment Centers. “Launching with primary mental health care allows us to immediately address a critical need in the community, and as we expand into substance use treatment, we’ll be able to provide comprehensive care to an even broader population.”Banyan Treatment Centers operates nationwide, offering a full continuum of care, including detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), virtual telehealth services , and alumni support, for individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges. As part of this network, Banyan Tampa will provide streamlined admissions, rapid insurance verification, and seamless continuity of care, guiding clients through every stage of recovery.Banyan Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized leader in addiction and mental health care, offering evidence-based and holistic treatment tailored to each client’s needs. With locations nationwide, Banyan is dedicated to helping individuals and families find lasting recovery and wellness.For more information about Banyan Tampa or to speak with an admissions specialist, call (888) 230-3122 or visit https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.