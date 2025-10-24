New Release, ‘The Chronicles of Atlantis’ by Paul R. Riggs, is a Thrilling YA Sci-Fi Adventure

NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore a galaxy teeming with life, mystery, and adventure in “The Chronicles of Atlantis,” the debut YA Sci-Fi novel from American author Paul R. Riggs. Available in both digital and physical formats, this unique space opera transports readers to an intergalactic realm where humanity's place in the cosmos comes into question.When teenager Ayden Sway enrolls at a high school on Atlantis, the most advanced institution in the known universe, he’s thrust into a world populated by hundreds of alien species. Navigating this new environment means more than just adjusting to alien customs. As Ayden begins unraveling the secrets of his father’s mysterious death, he also discovers that humanity isn’t nearly as “normal” as he once believed.Author Paul R. Riggs has a lifelong passion for science fiction, inspiring him to create an expansive, vibrant universe with complex social systems and dynamic, fascinating characters. The book explores themes of identity, belonging, and the idea that individual uniqueness adds to the beauty of the bigger picture. Riggs comments, “‘The Chronicles of Atlantis’ conveys that the universe has ways of making space for everyone, no matter how different they might feel.”With a breathtaking interstellar setting that features diverse alien cultures and advanced civilizations, this heartfelt coming-of-age story tackles friendship, grief, and the search for meaning.As Ayden uncovers hidden truths about his family and himself, a gripping mystery emerges, drawing readers ever deeper into this rich, multifaceted narrative.“The Chronicles of Atlantis” (ISBN: 9781967458714 / 9781967458707) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.99, the paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:High school is never easy - especially when it's in deep space.Fourteen-year-old Ayden Sway thought the hardest part of starting high school would be fitting in. He never imagined he'd be doing it aboard an alien space station, lightyears from Earth. Surrounded by strange technology, unfamiliar customs, and classmates from across the galaxy, Ayden is just trying to survive his first semester.But when he begins to uncover disturbing clues about his father's mysterious death, Ayden and his unlikely crew of alien friends are thrust into a web of secrets that reaches far beyond the station's walls. What they discover could shake the foundation of interstellar peace-and put all their lives at risk.Some truths are buried for a reason. And some kids are brave enough to dig them up.About the AuthorPaul Riggs is an American author based in Arizona. Following a successful 20-year career in luxury retail, he transitioned into writing full-time, allowing him to focus on his passion for storytelling and spend more time with his wife and two children. A lifelong reader and devoted fan of science fiction, Paul draws inspiration from the genre he loves while adding his own unique flair.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

