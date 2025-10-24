Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center Officially Unveiled

Newly renamed Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of West Jordan and Canyon View Credit Union officially unveiled the newly renamed Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center at a celebratory event on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The renaming marks a new chapter for one of West Jordan’s most vibrant cultural and community spaces.The event brought together city leaders, Canyon View Credit Union representatives, members of the community, and local media for an evening of music, refreshments, and reflection on the center’s role in fostering creativity and connection.West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton opened the ceremony with remarks about the importance of collaboration between public and private partners in enriching community life. “This center has always been a place where creativity and community meet,” said Mayor Burton. “With Canyon View Credit Union’s support, we’re ensuring that this space continues to inspire, educate, and bring people together for generations to come.”Canyon View Credit Union CEO Jack Buttars spoke about the organization’s long-standing commitment to community investment and the shared values that made the partnership with West Jordan a natural fit. “We believe communities thrive when people have spaces where they can come together, share experiences, and build meaningful connections,” said Jack. “This is not just about a name on a building, it’s about the commitment we all share to come together, to grow together, and to celebrate together.”Adding an inspiring touch to the celebration, Olympic Medalist and World Record Holder Sam Watson shared his perspective on community, perseverance, and collaboration. “What Canyon View Credit Union is doing in supporting this center isn’t just about a building,” said Watson. “It’s about creating opportunities, giving people a place to try, to learn, to create, and to succeed. The Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center is a place of connection, triumph, and creativity where people chase their goals, and sometimes surprise themselves by how high they climb.”Following the remarks, Mayor Burton and CEO Jack unveiled the new Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center signage to applause from attendees. Guests then enjoyed live piano music, refreshments, and time to connect during a community reception.The renaming reflects Canyon View Credit Union’s dedication to strengthening local communities and supporting programs that promote creativity, inclusion, and growth. “We’re proud to support the vision this center represents—a stronger, more vibrant West Jordan where families, neighbors, and friends can gather and continue building the kind of community we all want to live in,” added Jack.The Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center, located at 8105 South 2200 West in West Jordan, continues to serve as a hub for local arts, performances, and events, offering residents of all ages a welcoming place to learn, create, and connect.

