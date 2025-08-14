Canyon View Credit Union and Make-A-Wish Utah Celebrate Quinton with Proclamation Day and Over $7,000 Raised in July

Canyon View Credit Union and Make-A-Wish Utah celebrating Quinton's Proclamation Day.

Canyon View Credit Union proudly partnered with Make-A-Wish® Utah this July for Wish Month, raising more than $7,000 to help grant life-changing wishes.

We believe in building more than just financial futures. We believe in building hope, connection, and community. That’s why our partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah is so close to our hearts.” — Jack Buttars, President of Canyon View Credit Union.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canyon View Credit Union proudly partnered with Make-A-WishUtah this July for Wish Month, raising more than $7,000 to help grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. The highlight of the month-long campaign was a heartwarming celebration on July 2, where Canyon View Credit Union officially proclaimed the day “Make-A-Wish Utah Day” in honor of Quinton, a courageous young man battling a brain tumor whose biggest wish is to meet the band Big Time Rush.Held at the Canyon View Credit Union Financial Center in West Jordan, the event welcomed Quinton with a red carpet entrance, cheers from employees, and a DJ playing his favorite BTR hits. As Quinton and his family arrived, the energy in the room reflected the collective joy and compassion of everyone involved.“We believe in building more than just financial futures. We believe in building hope, connection, and community,” said Jack Buttars, President of Canyon View Credit Union. “That’s why our partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah is so close to our hearts. It reminds us of what truly matters.”Quinton was celebrated with cheers, custom gifts, and heartfelt messages from the community and local partners. Eric Richards, Chief Marketing Officer and Public Information Officer at Canyon View Credit Union, addressed the crowd saying, “at the heart of every wish is a support network filled with love. Today, we want to recognize Quinton and those cheerleaders in his life. You inspire us all.”The proclamation not only celebrated Quinton’s journey but honored the strength and spirit of all wish kids and their families. “With every wish we grant, we see hope grow brighter,” said Summer Ehrmann, Chief Development Officer at Make-A-Wish Utah. “And with partners like Canyon View Credit Union, we’re able to grant life-changing wishes because every child deserves to believe that the impossible is possible.”To close out the celebration, Quinton was surprised with gifts filled with some of his favorite things including Big Time Rush merchandise, a custom Utah Jazz jersey, and a Nintendo Switch 2. The event ended with a balloon drop, music, and a joyful sendoff as Quinton prepares to see his wish come true.Canyon View Credit Union’s partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah is part of its ongoing commitment to compassion and community impact. This year’s Star Wish Month fundraising total of more than $7,000, reflects the generosity of its members, whose donations helped bring joy and hope to children like Quinton.To learn more about Canyon View Credit Unions’ partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah and how you can support future wish kids like Quinton, visit canyonviewcu.com

