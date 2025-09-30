Celebrating Community: Renaming of the West Jordan Community and Arts Center

The West Jordan Community and Arts Center to be renamed The Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center

The City of West Jordan is proud to announce a new partnership with Canyon View Credit Union and official renaming of the West Jordan Community and Arts Center.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of West Jordan is proud to announce a new partnership with Canyon View Credit Union and the official renaming of the West Jordan Community and Arts Center.A private unveiling event will be held on Tuesday, September 30, from 4 to 6 PM at 8105 South 2200 West. The program will feature remarks from community leaders and partners, the unveiling of the new signage, and a special appearance by Olympian Sam Watson. Guests will also enjoy live piano music and refreshments.“This is more than a name change, it’s a commitment to the future of West Jordan,” said West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton. “The Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center will be a place where culture, community, and creativity come together to shape tomorrow, a place where residents build relationships and enhance our quality of life."“We’re honored to see the Canyon View Credit Union name on this incredible community space,” said Jack Buttars, President of Canyon View Credit Union.“The Community and Arts Center represents connection, creativity, and growth, which align perfectly with our mission. We’re proud to support a place where people can come together, share experiences, and build a stronger West Jordan community.”The renaming highlights Canyon View Credit Union’s long-standing value of trust, service, and vision for something greater, mirroring West Jordan’s dedication to fostering creativity, supporting the arts, and enhancing community resources to ensure lasting opportunities for future generations.

