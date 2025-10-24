PharmaWatch and Accucold Partner to Deliver the Most Advanced All-in-One Cold Storage Monitoring Solution

Real-Time Wireless Environmental Monitoring Paired With Purpose-Built Medical and Life Science Refrigeration

We’re addressing a critical gap in the healthcare cold chain. By integrating with PharmaWatch…we’re enhancing safety, accountability, and ease of use for healthcare providers nationwide.” — Jeff Grattan

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmaWatch®, a trusted leader in real-time environmental monitoring systems for healthcare, and Accucold®, a premier manufacturer of medical-grade and life science refrigeration for vaccine and pharmaceutical cold storage, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering the most comprehensive and compliant vaccine storage solution available today.

This collaboration combines Accucold’s purpose-built refrigerators and freezers with PharmaWatch’s cloud-based IoT monitoring platform—offering hospitals, clinics, blood banks, and pharmaceutical storage facilities a fully integrated cold chain solution that ensures regulatory compliance and protects temperature-sensitive medications, vaccines, biologics, and lab samples.

“The healthcare industry is under increasing pressure to maintain temperature integrity and meet strict compliance standards,” said Ray Sasso, CEO of PharmaWatch. “Partnering with Accucold allows us to deliver a turnkey solution that not only meets, but

exceeds CDC, VFC, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance requirements.”

“Together with PharmaWatch, we are addressing a critical gap in the healthcare cold chain,” said Jeff Grattan, VP of Accucold Sales. “Our mission has always been to provide reliable, purpose-built refrigeration. Now, by integrating with PharmaWatch’s monitoring capabilities, we’re enhancing safety, accountability, and ease of use for healthcare providers nationwide.”

The joint solution includes:

- Accucold’s CDC-compliant medical refrigerators and freezers

- PharmaWatch’s automated real-time monitoring for temperature, humidity, door open monitoring and automated reporting

- Always stay compliant with 21 CFR Part 11-validated data logging and secure audit trails

- Seamless integration with healthcare IT systems including hospital and clinical infrastructures

- Full GxP compliance to support regulated environments

From hospitals and outpatient clinics to blood banks and vaccine distribution centers, this partnership sets a new benchmark for CDC-compliant vaccine storage and temperature monitoring. By integrating Accucold’s medical-grade refrigeration with PharmaWatch’s real-time, GxP and 21 CFR Part 11-compliant monitoring platform, healthcare providers gain a fully unified solution that simplifies regulatory audits, ensures temperature integrity, and safeguards patient health through advanced cold chain management.

About PharmaWatch

PharmaWatch is a leader in GxP-compliant, real-time environmental monitoring across the healthcare and life sciences industries. Its cloud-based platform delivers secure, scalable monitoring for temperature, humidity, pressure, and liquid nitrogen storage, helping facilities maintain regulatory compliance while reducing manual workload. The system is fully aligned with 21 CFR Part 11 requirements. Learn more at www.pharmawatch.com

About Accucold

Accucold, a division of Felix Storch, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of medical and life science refrigeration equipment, offering a full line of CDC/VFC-compliant refrigerators and freezers designed for healthcare, laboratory, pharmaceutical, and scientific environments. Learn more at www.accucold.com

